David Feherty Joins LIV Golf Broadcast Team
The Northern Irishman is the latest big name to join the Saudi-backed venture
It’s been another big week of signings for the LIV Golf Invitational Series, with Henrik Stenson, Jason Kokrak and Charles Howell III all opting to join the Saudi-backed venture.
However, one of the biggest names captured by the Greg Norman-fronted Series is in the broadcasting team, with former Golf Channel and NBC Sports pundit David Feherty joining as on-air commentator and co-executive producer of LIV Golf live event coverage. The Northern Irishman won five European Tour events as a player, but it’s behind the microphone where he’s become established as one of the game’s most beloved personalities, and is known for his wit and irreverence.
Video: What Is LIV Golf?
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said: “When you think of legendary broadcasters in the world of golf, David Feherty’s name is at the top of the list. His authentic style blends unique perspective, personality and wit that educates and entertains fans like no other. Following more than 20 years as a player, he brought a new voice to the sport that has transcended golf culture. We’re extremely proud of the LIV Golf broadcast launch through just two events and David will only strengthen that experience at Bedminster and beyond.”
Until as recently as last week, Feherty had still been part of NBC Sport's team, and was involved in its coverage of the 150th Open at St Andrews. However, the 63-year-old has now opted for pastures new in the form of the Saudi-backed Series and its coverage on streaming services. The confirmation of the move had been expected following reports earlier in the week that Feherty had left NBC to join LIV Golf.
On his move, Feherty said: “As a storyteller, this is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to help write a new chapter in this sport’s history. LIV Golf is developing ideas and innovations that are going to grow the audience and engage the next generation of players and fans. I’m excited by the energy LIV Golf is creating and I’m eager to contribute to a world class broadcast production that has a vision towards the future.”
Accompanying LIV Golf’s latest big reveal was a quirky video featuring some of the biggest players in the Series welcoming him to the start-up, including Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and a bizarre cameo from Phil Mickelson. You can check it out below.
LIV Golf’s latest signing 🖊️ #LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/NnvhDxTXScJuly 22, 2022
Feherty joins a broadcast team featuring analysts Jerry Foltz and Dom Boulet, play-by-play announcer Arlo White, and on-course commentators Troy Mullins and Su-Ann Heng. The additions to the team may not stop there, with Charles Barklay reportedly also considering a new role with LIV Golf.
Feherty will take up his new position in next week’s third tournament at Bedminster in New Jersey. Meanwhile, he will also host and produce an original new series in collaboration with LIV Golf.
