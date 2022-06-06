LIV Golf Announces Broadcast Team Ahead Of Invitational Series Opener

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Arlo White will be the lead commentator when the LIV International Series gets underway at Centurion on Thursday, with Jerry Foltz leaving the Golf Channel to take on analyst and colour commentary duties and Troy Mullins serving as on-course reporter.

White, the voice of the Premier League in the States for the past decade, has called matches at the Olympics, World Cup and Champions League, and is the voice of the fictional club AFC Richmond in the Emmy award-winning series Ted Lasso.

Arlo White, LIV Golf's lead commentator (Image credit: Getty Images)

Veteran golf broadcaster Foltz, who was also a professional player for 15 years, will join White in the commentary box. He has spent the past two decades as a reporter for the Golf Channel/NBC Sports, with the past 13 as an on-course reporter, becoming a leading voice on the LPGA.

Dom Boulet, known as the voice of golf throughout Asia and a former Asian Tour player, completes the three-person booth for the first event of the LIV International Series, which starts on Thursday at Centurion with a $25million total prize purse and $4million first place prize.

Su-Ann Heng, a former Singapore No.1 player who has covered women’s events for the past seven years, will lead the on-course commentary, with Troy Mullins, a regular contributor on the Golf Channel and former Women’s Long Drive Record Holder (402 yards), acting as an on-course reporter.

LIV Golf have promised the new events will boast a “one of a kind broadcast”. Will Staeger, LIV Golf’s spokesman, said: “The LIV Golf broadcast will be unlike anything fans have seen before. The innovations we are introducing to the sport will be distributed to existing and new audiences all over the world as we deliver golf coverage dedicated to entertainment and access.”

The 54-hole tournament - LIV is 54 in Roman numerals - will feature 48 players, divided into 12 teams with a shotgun start. More than 50 cameras will catch the action, and over 60 microphones, including player and caddie mikes, will add to the atmosphere. Fans will be able to watch online at LivGolf.com, on YouTube and on Facebook, with the company hoping to ‘modernise how golf is watched’.

Those wanting to attend the opening LIV Golf event in person were being asked to pay £67 a day, with three-day passes sold out according to the LIV website. Over the weekend, a number of players who have confirmed their participation, including Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter, tweeted codes offering free day tickets to the first 100 to sign up for them.

Those codes are still working as of Monday lunchtime, making golf fans ask ‘Are all tickets now free?’ We’ve reached out to LIV Golf and are awaiting a reply. The action gets under way at 2pm GMT on each of the three days from 9 to 11 June. Gates to the Centurion Club open at 11am GMT.