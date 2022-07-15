'I'm Gonna Meet LIV' - Charles Barkley Considering New Role

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Former NBA star and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley has confirmed he will meet with LIV Golf representatives to discuss a significant media role with the new tour.

Barkley has been vocal about his support for players leaving to go and play for LIV Golf and, according to a report from Yahoo Sport (opens in new tab), Barkley is in the very early stages of linking up with the breakaway series as a broadcaster. Speaking in an interview with 'The Next Round' Barkley confirmed interest saying, "I'm gonna meet with LIV. Truth, to always be transparent and honest, they called me and asked me would I meet with them. And I said yes."

"Nothing is imminent," he continued, "I actually don't know everything they want from me or what they technically want me to do. But you've got to always look at every opportunity that's available. So the answer to your question is 100% yes, I'm gonna meet with LIV."

While LIV Golf has been able to coax many of the world's leading players to its breakaway series, it has yet to land any major media stars for its coverage which currently streams for free on YouTube.

Barkley is no stranger to golf media coverage and has been part of the broadcast team for 'The Match' on a number of occasions. The exhibition events, which sees former stars of American sport pair up with professional golfers for charity, has grown in popularity since Tiger Woods played Phil Mickelson in 2018. Barkley himself participated in an iteration of The Match when he paired up with Phil Mickelson to beat Peyton Manning and Steph Curry last year. He's had quite the journey with his unique golf swing too, which has seen drastic improvement over the years.

Barkley's media career started when he joined TNT as a basketball analyst in 2000. Aside from his exploits as a successful player in the NBA, Barkley is now most famous for his role on Inside the NBA where he has won four Emmy Awards for 'Outstanding Studio Analyst' for his work alongside Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson Jr.