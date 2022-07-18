Report: David Feherty Leaves NBC To Join LIV Golf As Analyst
In a report by the New York Post, the 63-year-old has parted ways with NBC and will join LIV Golf's broadcast team
When it comes to LIV Golf, it has been the announcement of players that have dominated proceedings. However, it has been reported by The New York Post (opens in new tab) that LIV Golf is set to add well-recognised Analyst, David Feherty, to their team, with the Northern Irishman leaving his position at NBC.
Feherty is expected to be an analyst on the 8-to-10 LIV Golf tournaments each year, according to sources, with LIV Golf adding the 63-year-old after previously signing former NBC soccer play-by-player, Arlo White, as its host.
What is LIV Golf?
If reports and sources are true, then it is a huge snub for LIV Golf, with Feherty working with CBS for more than two decades before moving to NBC and the Golf Channel for the past seven years.
Currently, White is the lead commentator for the Saudi-backed series, with Jerry Foltz leaving the Golf Channel to take on analyst and colour commentary duties and Troy Mullins serving as on-course reporter. Along with the trio, there is also on-course commentator, Su-Ann Heng.
As of late, there have been reports that European Ryder Cup captain, Henrik Stenson, and recent Open Championship winner, Cameron Smith, are potentially joining the Saudi-backed series, with its third event getting underway at Trump National Bedminster on the 29th July.
On Sunday, Swedish newspaper Expressen, reported (opens in new tab) that the European Ryder Cup captain is on the verge of joining LIV Golf, with the Swede, who missed the cut at the 150th Open at St Andrews by a single shot, reportedly not wanting to comment on anything to do with the Saudi-funded competitions when Expressen spoke with him before the Championship.
Following victory at The 150th Open Championship, Smith was also quizzed on speculation linking him with LIV Golf, and did nothing to dispel the rumours he may be next to jump ship and sign.
After his initial barbed response of, “I just won the British Open, and you're asking about that. I think that's pretty not that good,” Smith did provide some insight when pushed at the post-victory press conference. “I don't know, mate,” Smith added. “My team around me worries about all that stuff. I'm here to win golf tournaments.”
It is reported that LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman, wants to put together an all-Australian team to play in the Saudi-backed series, with Smith apparently targeted to headline it. Norman is also hoping to sign up former Masters champion Adam Scott, according to a report in The Telegraph (opens in new tab).
