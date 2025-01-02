The Sentry Prize Money Payout 2025
The first PGA Tour event of the year features a huge $20 million purse, with $3.6m going to the winner
The PGA Tour returns to Hawaii and Kapalua's Plantation Course for its first tournament of the 2025 calendar year at The Sentry.
The Sentry sees 59 of the PGA Tour's top players teeing it up in Maui for a massive $20 million purse.
It is one of eight signature events on the PGA Tour calendar, with the winner receiving a $3.6m check and 700 FedEx Cup points.
Almost all of the circuit's biggest stars are in the field, barring World No.1 Scottie Scheffler who has undergone surgery on his hand after injuring it on Christmas day, and World No.3 Rory McIlroy who traditionally begins his year in Dubai on the DP World Tour. McIlroy's fellow Ryder Cup players Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry are also sitting out.
The field is made up of last year’s PGA Tour winners and other players who finished inside the top 50 of the 2024 FedEx Cup standings.
The Sentry will have no cut, meaning all 59 players will compete on Sunday and receive a share of the $20m prize fund.
Chris Kirk is the defending champion this week after he finished at 29-under-par to pip Sahith Theegala by one.
|Position
|Amount
|1
|$3,600,000
|2
|$2,160,000
|3
|$1,360,000
|4
|$975,000
|5
|$815,000
|6
|$735,000
|7
|$682,500
|8
|$630,000
|9
|$590,000
|10
|$550,000
|11
|$510,000
|12
|$470,000
|13
|$430,000
|14
|$390,000
|15
|$370,000
|16
|$350,000
|17
|$330,000
|18
|$310,000
|19
|$290,000
|20
|$270,000
|21
|$252,000
|22
|$236,000
|23
|$220,000
|24
|$204,000
|25
|$188,000
|26
|$172,000
|27
|$165,000
|28
|$158,000
|29
|$151,000
|30
|$144,000
|31
|$137,000
|32
|$130,000
|33
|$123,000
|34
|$118,000
|35
|$113,000
|36
|$108,000
|37
|$103,000
|38
|$98,000
|39
|$94,000
|40
|$90,000
|41
|$86,000
|42
|$82,000
|43
|$78,000
|44
|$74,000
|45
|$70,000
|46
|$66,000
|47
|$64,000
|48
|$62,000
|49
|$60,000
|50
|$58,000
|51
|$57,000
|52
|$56,000
|53
|$55,000
|54
|$54,000
|55
|$53,000
|56
|$52,000
|57
|$51,000
|58
|$50,500
|59
|$50,000
The Sentry field:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Rafael Campos
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Brice Garnett
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Adam Hadwin
- Harry Hall
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Maverick McNealy
- Collin Morikawa
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- JT Poston
- Aaron Rai
- Davis Riley
- Xander Schauffele
- Adam Scott
- Sepp Straka
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- David Thompson
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Cameron Young
- Kevin Yu
- Will Zalatoris
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He managed the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
