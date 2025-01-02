The PGA Tour returns to Hawaii and Kapalua's Plantation Course for its first tournament of the 2025 calendar year at The Sentry.

The Sentry sees 59 of the PGA Tour's top players teeing it up in Maui for a massive $20 million purse.

It is one of eight signature events on the PGA Tour calendar, with the winner receiving a $3.6m check and 700 FedEx Cup points.

Almost all of the circuit's biggest stars are in the field, barring World No.1 Scottie Scheffler who has undergone surgery on his hand after injuring it on Christmas day, and World No.3 Rory McIlroy who traditionally begins his year in Dubai on the DP World Tour. McIlroy's fellow Ryder Cup players Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry are also sitting out.

Chris Kirk won The Sentry in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The field is made up of last year’s PGA Tour winners and other players who finished inside the top 50 of the 2024 FedEx Cup standings.

The Sentry will have no cut, meaning all 59 players will compete on Sunday and receive a share of the $20m prize fund.

Chris Kirk is the defending champion this week after he finished at 29-under-par to pip Sahith Theegala by one.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Swipe to scroll horizontally The Sentry Prize Money Payout 2025 Position Amount 1 $3,600,000 2 $2,160,000 3 $1,360,000 4 $975,000 5 $815,000 6 $735,000 7 $682,500 8 $630,000 9 $590,000 10 $550,000 11 $510,000 12 $470,000 13 $430,000 14 $390,000 15 $370,000 16 $350,000 17 $330,000 18 $310,000 19 $290,000 20 $270,000 21 $252,000 22 $236,000 23 $220,000 24 $204,000 25 $188,000 26 $172,000 27 $165,000 28 $158,000 29 $151,000 30 $144,000 31 $137,000 32 $130,000 33 $123,000 34 $118,000 35 $113,000 36 $108,000 37 $103,000 38 $98,000 39 $94,000 40 $90,000 41 $86,000 42 $82,000 43 $78,000 44 $74,000 45 $70,000 46 $66,000 47 $64,000 48 $62,000 49 $60,000 50 $58,000 51 $57,000 52 $56,000 53 $55,000 54 $54,000 55 $53,000 56 $52,000 57 $51,000 58 $50,500 59 $50,000

The Sentry field: