College Stars Make Big Decisions On Turning Pro After Reaching Final Stage Of LPGA Tour Q-Series
Adela Cernousek and Zoe Campos both progressed to the final stage of LPGA Tour’s Q-Series, but only one will be taking the chance to earn a card for the 2025 season
The second stage of LPGA Tour Q-Series in Florida saw a field of 195 compete for a place in the top 35 and ties to advance to December's final stage and the chance of an LPGA Tour card for next season.
Among the players to advance to December’s event at Magnolia Grove Golf Club in Alabama were five amateurs, including Adela Cernousek and Zoe Campos.
French star Cernousek finished joint top of the leaderboard following a final round of 70 while Campos was just one behind her in T3 with fellow amateurs Caroline Canales, Julia Lopez Ramirez and Catie Craig also booking their places in the final stage of Q-Series.
However, there is a catch - in order to take up their places in the field, the amateurs will need to turn professional, with a decision due by 15 November. Per Golf Digest, Cernousek and Campos have already made up their minds.
Texas A&M’s Cernousek won the individual title in the biggest event in college golf, the NCAA Division I Championship, in May, and rather than join the professional ranks, she has chosen to complete her senior year at the university despite her achievement this week.
Meanwhile, UCLA’s Campos, who was one of the US team in its defeat to Great Britain & Ireland in the Curtis Cup, believes the time has come to leave her amateur career behind.
Per Golf Digest, Campos said: “I think my goal coming into this week was to make the top 35, to make it to final qualifying. Obviously I was able to skip the first stage and come here, so I didn't want to miss that opportunity, and I do feel ready for the next step. Yeah, I'm excited."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Regardless of the outcome for Campos, there is some security for the American with the knowledge that her finish in Florida has already secured her status on developmental circtuit the Epson Tour in 2025. That also applies to the other amateurs, even if they choose to retain their status.
Among the other qualifiers for the final stage of Q-Series are Great Britain & Ireland Curtis Cup stars Mimi Rhodes and Sara Byrne, who turned professional in September.
Meanwhile, transgender golfer Hailey Davidson missed out on the top 35, but her finish of T95 was enough to earn limited status on the Epson Tour in 2025.
However, she faces an anxious wait to see if she will be able to take up her place. That’s because, per The Telegraph’s golf correspondent James Corrigan, the LPGA Tour is reviewing whether to ban male-born golfers from competing in its events. A decision is due by the end of the year with any changes coming into effect in time for next season.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Report: Transgender Golfer Faces Potential Ban Amid LPGA Tour Policy Review
Hailey Davidson may be banned from competing on next season's Epson Tour despite earning status on the developmental circuit via the second stage of LPGA Q-Series
By Mike Hall Published
-
The 5 New Countries Where LIV Golf Could Go Next
LIV Golf has taken place in nine different countries since arriving in 2022 - but there are a handful of fresh locations the PIF-backed circuit could go to next...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Report: Transgender Golfer Faces Potential Ban Amid LPGA Tour Policy Review
Hailey Davidson may be banned from competing on next season's Epson Tour despite earning status on the developmental circuit via the second stage of LPGA Q-Series
By Mike Hall Published
-
Maybank Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
A world-class field competes in the second edition of the no-cut event with the chance to claim a sizeable first prize and crucial Race to CME Globe points
By Mike Hall Published
-
Mississippi State Golfer Ties NCAA Record In Extraordinary Style At Home Event
Sophomore Avery Weed carded a remarkable 11-under 61 during the first round of The Ally - an NCAA tournament held at at Old Waverly Golf Club, site of the 1999 US Women's Open
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
New Junior Golf Tour Set To Be Launched By PING
The golf brand will launch a new junior golf tour in 2025 which is set to feature a rookie level and a masters level
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Hannah Green Holds Off Celine Boutier To Clinch BMW Ladies Championship
The Australian claimed her third LPGA Tour title of 2024 and the sixth of her career via a one-stroke victory at Seowon Hills Golf Club
By David Facey Published
-
First NCAA College Golf Rankings Released Of 2024/25 Season
Get the latest NCAA golf rankings for the best individuals and current team standings at the top of college golf
By Paul Higham Published
-
BMW Ladies Championship Payout 2024
Some of the world’s best players, including defending champion Minjee Lee, compete for an eye-catching purse as the LPGA Tour heads to South Korea
By Mike Hall Published
-
Nelly Korda Forced To Withdraw From LPGA Tour Events Due To Injury
The World No.1 shared a health update on X in which she confirmed she would miss at least the next two LPGA Tour events with a "minor neck injury"
By Jonny Leighfield Published