Chris Kirk Claims PGA Tour Opener At The Sentry

The final round of The Sentry was a complete scoring fest, with the scoring average of the final round being 66.7, that equates to better than six-under-par!

Beginning the final round, it was Chris Kirk who led the field, with the American holding a one shot lead as he went in search of a first PGA Tour title since the Honda Classic in 2023.

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

It was going to be an interesting final day and, with the likes of Jordan Spieth and Sahith Theegala making early charges, it wasn't going to be as smooth as Kirk was hoping for.

However, with Kirk making five birdies on his front nine, the 38-year-old was still keeping his lead intact, with a two shot advantage putting him nine holes away from another title and the $3.6 million first prize.

Birdieing the 11th, it was still Kirk's to lose, even with Sungjae Im carding an 11-under-par round of 62 and setting a new PGA Tour birdie record of 34 in a 72-hole event!

The winning moment for Chris Kirk 👏 pic.twitter.com/i5xW916Gj0January 8, 2024 See more

As Im finished at 26-under, Kirk's nearest challenger was Theegala who had carded a final round 63 for a 28-under tournament total. This may have been enough for a place in a playoff, but that was until Kirk stuck a 5-iron at the 17th to 18 inches to move to 29-under, and a one shot lead going down the last.

Bombing a drive down the middle, the American safely found the short grass before his pitch shot third finished around 10-feet from the flag. The title was all but his and, after lagging his putt to gimme range, he tapped in for a par and a one shot victory. Carding a final round 65, his eight-under-par round never looked in doubt, with his victory an excellent start to 2024.