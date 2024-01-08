Sungjae Im Sets New PGA Tour Birdie Record After Carding 34 In 72 Holes
Im was on fire at The Sentry, as he carded 34 birdies in 72 holes to set a new PGA Tour record
The Sentry was full of moments on Sunday and, following a 10-under-par round of 63, Sungjae Im set a new PGA Tour record of the most birdies in a 72 hole event, with the South Korean carding 34!
Making nine birdies on Thursday, eight on Friday, six on Saturday and 11 on Sunday, Im managed to beat the previous record of 32 set by Mark Calcavecchia at the 2001 Phoenix Open, Paul Gow at the 2001 BC Open and Jon Rahm at the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Following rounds of 65, 66, 73 and 63, Im would rue the third round, with his level-par Saturday meaning he finished a handful of shots behind the eventual winner, with the 25-year-old yet to pick up a PGA Tour title since the 2021 Shriners Children's Open.
Despite missing out on a third PGA Tour win, Im will take solace in the fact he has set the new record, surpassing the previous record of 32, with five birdies on the front nine on Sunday, being followed by six birdies on the back at Kapalua Resort.
At the time, it was unlikely Im was even thinking about the record before his final day commenced, but birdies at the first, second, third, seventh and ninth meant a front nine of 32. From there, the South Korean went on a mad run of birdies at the 10th, 12th, 13th and 14th to tie the record.
Not done there though, he birdied the 15th and, at the par 5 last, he birded it to get to 34 birdies for the tournament, something which will likely stand around for a while.
It's not the first time we have seen records fall at The Sentry. On Saturday, Max Homa's tee shot on the par-4 525-yard seventh hole measured an astonishing 477 yards which was the furthest in PGA Tour history!
