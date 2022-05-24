Charles Schwab Challenge Purse And Prize Money 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After the drama of last week's PGA Championship at Southern Hills, the Charles Schwab Challenge takes place at Colonial this week, and there’s a record purse on offer befitting one of the most prestigious events on the PGA Tour.

The course in Fort Worth, Texas, has held the tournament since its inception in 1946, making it the longest-running PGA Tour event hosted at the same venue. Over the years, some of the game’s legendary figures have won the event, including Ben Hogan, who claimed the title five times, Arnold Palmer in 1962 and Jack Nicklaus 20 years later. More recently, Phil Mickelson has won it twice and Jordan Spieth won the title in 2016 before finishing runner-up to Jason Kokrak last year.

This year, there’s a typically strong field, including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, World No.4 Collin Morikawa and last week’s PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, as they all aim for a share of the record $8,400,000 purse, which has increased from $7,500,000 in 2021.

The winner will earn $1,512,000, but to do so, they’ll have to negotiate a course widely regarded as one of the toughest on the PGA Tour, which is known for its doglegs, including a three-hole stretch known as the Horrible Horseshoe. There are also small, undulating greens and narrow, tree-lined fairways. Overall, it’s a course that requires a bit of everything from its players, including driving and putting accuracy and solid approach play, meaning whoever wins the top prize will need to work for it.

There’s a full breakdown of the prize money below.

Charles Schwab Challenge Prize Money 2022

Position Prize Money 1st $1,512,000 2nd $915,600 3rd $579,600 4th $411,600 5th $344,400 6th $304,500 7th $283,500 8th $262,500 9th $245,700 10th $228,900 11th $212,100 12th $195,300 13th $178,500 14th $161,700 15th $153,300 16th $144,900 17th $136,500 18th $128,100 19th $119,700 20th $111,300 21st $102,900 22nd $94,500 23rd $87,780 24th $81,060 25th $74,340 26th $67,620 27th $65,100 28th $62,580 29th $60,060 30th $57,540 31st $55,020 32nd $52,500 33rd $49,980 34th $47,880 35th $45,780 36th $43,680 37th $41,580 38th $39,900 39th $38,220 40th $36,540 41st $34,860 42nd $33,180 43rd $31,500 44th $29,820 45th $28,140 46th $26,460 47th $24,780 48th $23,436 49th $22,260 50th $21,588 51st $21,084 52nd $20,580 53rd $20,244 54th $19,908 55th $19,740 56th $19,572 57th $19,404 58th $19,236 59th $19,068 60th $18,900 61st $18,732 62nd $18,564 63rd $18,396 64th $18,228 65th $18,060 66th $17,892 67th $17,724 68th $17,556 69th $17,388 70th $17,220 71st $17,052 72nd $16,884 73rd $16,716 74th $16,548 75th $16,380 76th $16,212 77th $16,044 78th $15,876 79th $15,708 80th $15,540 81st $15,372 82nd $15,204 83rd $15,036 84th $14,868 85th $14,700 86th $14,532 87th $14,364 88th $14,196 89th $14,028 90th $13,860

Who Is Playing In The Charles Schwab Challenge? A strong field is participating in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, World No.4 Collin Morikawa, World No.7 Viktor Hovland, World No.9 Jordan Spieth and PGA Champion Justin Thomas. Other notable entrants include 2018 winner Justin Rose, Will Zalatoris, Mito Pereira and Rickie Fowler.

Who Is Favourite To Win The Charles Schwab Challenge? Scottie Scheffler is leading the betting to win the 2022 tournament. Others expected to perform well include Justin Thomas, who appears immediately after his PGA Championship win, Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa.