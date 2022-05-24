Charles Schwab Challenge Purse And Prize Money 2022
There’s an increased purse on offer for one of the most prestigious events on the PGA Tour
After the drama of last week's PGA Championship at Southern Hills, the Charles Schwab Challenge takes place at Colonial this week, and there’s a record purse on offer befitting one of the most prestigious events on the PGA Tour.
The course in Fort Worth, Texas, has held the tournament since its inception in 1946, making it the longest-running PGA Tour event hosted at the same venue. Over the years, some of the game’s legendary figures have won the event, including Ben Hogan, who claimed the title five times, Arnold Palmer in 1962 and Jack Nicklaus 20 years later. More recently, Phil Mickelson has won it twice and Jordan Spieth won the title in 2016 before finishing runner-up to Jason Kokrak last year.
This year, there’s a typically strong field, including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, World No.4 Collin Morikawa and last week’s PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, as they all aim for a share of the record $8,400,000 purse, which has increased from $7,500,000 in 2021.
The winner will earn $1,512,000, but to do so, they’ll have to negotiate a course widely regarded as one of the toughest on the PGA Tour, which is known for its doglegs, including a three-hole stretch known as the Horrible Horseshoe. There are also small, undulating greens and narrow, tree-lined fairways. Overall, it’s a course that requires a bit of everything from its players, including driving and putting accuracy and solid approach play, meaning whoever wins the top prize will need to work for it.
There’s a full breakdown of the prize money below.
Charles Schwab Challenge Prize Money 2022
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,512,000
|2nd
|$915,600
|3rd
|$579,600
|4th
|$411,600
|5th
|$344,400
|6th
|$304,500
|7th
|$283,500
|8th
|$262,500
|9th
|$245,700
|10th
|$228,900
|11th
|$212,100
|12th
|$195,300
|13th
|$178,500
|14th
|$161,700
|15th
|$153,300
|16th
|$144,900
|17th
|$136,500
|18th
|$128,100
|19th
|$119,700
|20th
|$111,300
|21st
|$102,900
|22nd
|$94,500
|23rd
|$87,780
|24th
|$81,060
|25th
|$74,340
|26th
|$67,620
|27th
|$65,100
|28th
|$62,580
|29th
|$60,060
|30th
|$57,540
|31st
|$55,020
|32nd
|$52,500
|33rd
|$49,980
|34th
|$47,880
|35th
|$45,780
|36th
|$43,680
|37th
|$41,580
|38th
|$39,900
|39th
|$38,220
|40th
|$36,540
|41st
|$34,860
|42nd
|$33,180
|43rd
|$31,500
|44th
|$29,820
|45th
|$28,140
|46th
|$26,460
|47th
|$24,780
|48th
|$23,436
|49th
|$22,260
|50th
|$21,588
|51st
|$21,084
|52nd
|$20,580
|53rd
|$20,244
|54th
|$19,908
|55th
|$19,740
|56th
|$19,572
|57th
|$19,404
|58th
|$19,236
|59th
|$19,068
|60th
|$18,900
|61st
|$18,732
|62nd
|$18,564
|63rd
|$18,396
|64th
|$18,228
|65th
|$18,060
|66th
|$17,892
|67th
|$17,724
|68th
|$17,556
|69th
|$17,388
|70th
|$17,220
|71st
|$17,052
|72nd
|$16,884
|73rd
|$16,716
|74th
|$16,548
|75th
|$16,380
|76th
|$16,212
|77th
|$16,044
|78th
|$15,876
|79th
|$15,708
|80th
|$15,540
|81st
|$15,372
|82nd
|$15,204
|83rd
|$15,036
|84th
|$14,868
|85th
|$14,700
|86th
|$14,532
|87th
|$14,364
|88th
|$14,196
|89th
|$14,028
|90th
|$13,860
Who Is Playing In The Charles Schwab Challenge?
A strong field is participating in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, World No.4 Collin Morikawa, World No.7 Viktor Hovland, World No.9 Jordan Spieth and PGA Champion Justin Thomas. Other notable entrants include 2018 winner Justin Rose, Will Zalatoris, Mito Pereira and Rickie Fowler.
Who Is Favourite To Win The Charles Schwab Challenge?
Scottie Scheffler is leading the betting to win the 2022 tournament. Others expected to perform well include Justin Thomas, who appears immediately after his PGA Championship win, Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa.
Where Is The Charles Schwab Challenge
The Charles Schwab Challenge is played at Colonial Country Club, the venue since the tournament's inception in 1946. It is the PGA Tour tournament that has been held for the longest at the same venue.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
