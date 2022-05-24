Charles Schwab Challenge Purse And Prize Money 2022

There’s an increased purse on offer for one of the most prestigious events on the PGA Tour

Jason Kokrak poses with the trophy after winning the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge
After the drama of last week's PGA Championship at Southern Hills, the Charles Schwab Challenge takes place at Colonial this week, and there’s a record purse on offer befitting one of the most prestigious events on the PGA Tour.

The course in Fort Worth, Texas, has held the tournament since its inception in 1946, making it the longest-running PGA Tour event hosted at the same venue. Over the years, some of the game’s legendary figures have won the event, including Ben Hogan, who claimed the title five times, Arnold Palmer in 1962 and Jack Nicklaus 20 years later. More recently, Phil Mickelson has won it twice and Jordan Spieth won the title in 2016 before finishing runner-up to Jason Kokrak last year.

This year, there’s a typically strong field, including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, World No.4 Collin Morikawa and last week’s PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, as they all aim for a share of the record $8,400,000 purse, which has increased from $7,500,000 in 2021.

The winner will earn $1,512,000, but to do so, they’ll have to negotiate a course widely regarded as one of the toughest on the PGA Tour, which is known for its doglegs, including a three-hole stretch known as the Horrible Horseshoe. There are also small, undulating greens and narrow, tree-lined fairways. Overall, it’s a course that requires a bit of everything from its players, including driving and putting accuracy and solid approach play, meaning whoever wins the top prize will need to work for it.

There’s a full breakdown of the prize money below.

Charles Schwab Challenge Prize Money 2022

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,512,000
2nd$915,600
3rd$579,600
4th$411,600
5th$344,400
6th$304,500
7th$283,500
8th$262,500
9th$245,700
10th$228,900
11th$212,100
12th$195,300
13th$178,500
14th$161,700
15th$153,300
16th$144,900
17th$136,500
18th$128,100
19th$119,700
20th$111,300
21st$102,900
22nd$94,500
23rd$87,780
24th$81,060
25th$74,340
26th$67,620
27th$65,100
28th$62,580
29th$60,060
30th$57,540
31st$55,020
32nd$52,500
33rd$49,980
34th$47,880
35th$45,780
36th$43,680
37th$41,580
38th$39,900
39th$38,220
40th$36,540
41st$34,860
42nd$33,180
43rd$31,500
44th$29,820
45th$28,140
46th$26,460
47th$24,780
48th$23,436
49th$22,260
50th$21,588
51st$21,084
52nd$20,580
53rd$20,244
54th$19,908
55th$19,740
56th$19,572
57th$19,404
58th$19,236
59th$19,068
60th$18,900
61st$18,732
62nd$18,564
63rd$18,396
64th$18,228
65th$18,060
66th$17,892
67th$17,724
68th$17,556
69th$17,388
70th$17,220
71st$17,052
72nd$16,884
73rd$16,716
74th$16,548
75th$16,380
76th$16,212
77th$16,044
78th$15,876
79th$15,708
80th$15,540
81st$15,372
82nd$15,204
83rd$15,036
84th$14,868
85th$14,700
86th$14,532
87th$14,364
88th$14,196
89th$14,028
90th$13,860

Who Is Playing In The Charles Schwab Challenge?

A strong field is participating in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, World No.4 Collin Morikawa, World No.7 Viktor Hovland, World No.9 Jordan Spieth and PGA Champion Justin Thomas. Other notable entrants include 2018 winner Justin Rose, Will Zalatoris, Mito Pereira and Rickie Fowler.

Who Is Favourite To Win The Charles Schwab Challenge?

Where Is The Charles Schwab Challenge

The Charles Schwab Challenge is played at Colonial Country Club, the venue since the tournament's inception in 1946. It is the PGA Tour tournament that has been held for the longest at the same venue. 

