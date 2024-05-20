Charles Schwab Challenge Prize Money Payout 2024
Scottie Scheffler headlines as players compete for an increased prize money payout at the PGA Tour's Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club
After the PGA Championship, it’s back down to earth with the PGA Tour’s Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.
While many of the best players the Tour has to offer teed it up at the Valhalla Major, the field isn’t nearly as strong this week, although there are still some notable names, including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Emiliano Grillo.
Last year, Grillo won his first PGA Tour title in eight years at the event, despite point seeing his ball roll back 150 yards after landing in an aqueduct on the 72nd hole, Eventually, he got the job done in a playoff against Adam Schenk to claim a first prize of $1.566m from an overall payout of $8.7m.
This year, there’s even more at stake with an increased prize fund of $9.1m – the same figure that was available at the Texas Houston Children’s Open in March. This week’s winner will earn $1.638m, while the runner-up will bank $991,900.
Away from that considerable financial incentive, 500 FedEx Cup points are also up for grabs for the winner, as well as world ranking points, which could prove crucial as players currently beneath the world’s top 60 look to force their way into the field for next month’s US Open.
Below is the prize money payout for the Charles Schwab Challenge.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,638,000
|2nd
|$991,900
|3rd
|$627,900
|4th
|$445,900
|5th
|$373,100
|6th
|$329,875
|7th
|$307,125
|8th
|$284,375
|9th
|$266,175
|10th
|$247,975
|11th
|$229,775
|12th
|$211,575
|13th
|$193,375
|14th
|$175,175
|15th
|$166,075
|16th
|$156,975
|17th
|$147,875
|18th
|$138,775
|19th
|$129,675
|20th
|$120,575
|21st
|$111,475
|22nd
|$102,375
|23rd
|$95,095
|24th
|$87,815
|25th
|$80,535
|26th
|$73,255
|27th
|$70,525
|28th
|$67,795
|29th
|$65,065
|30th
|$62,335
|31st
|$59,605
|32nd
|$56,875
|33rd
|$54,145
|34th
|$51,870
|35th
|$49,595
|36th
|$47,320
|37th
|$45,045
|38th
|$43,225
|39th
|$41,405
|40th
|$39,585
|41st
|$37,765
|42nd
|$35,945
|43rd
|$34,125
|44th
|$32,305
|45th
|$30,485
|46th
|$28,665
|47th
|$26,845
|48th
|$25,389
|49th
|$24,115
|50th
|$23,387
|51st
|$22,841
|52nd
|$22,295
|53rd
|$21,931
|54th
|$21,567
|55th
|$21,385
|56th
|$21,203
|57th
|$21,021
|58th
|$20,839
|59th
|$20,657
|60th
|$20,475
|61st
|$20,293
|62nd
|$20,111
|63rd
|$19,929
|64th
|$19,747
|65th
|$19,565
Who Are The Star Names In The Charles Schwab Challenge?
While Grillo is the defending champion, all eyes will be on World No.1 Scottie Scheffler. The Masters champion was at the center of a sensation at the PGA Championship when he almost missed the second round after being arrested on his way to Valhalla.
In the end, he made his tee time and performed admirably with a 66 to keep him in contention for a third Major title. The events of the day ultimately took their toll, but he still finished T8 to suggest the rich vein of form he's found so far this year isn't about to desert him anytime soon. He is looking for his fifth win of the year this week.
Collin Morikawa is back in the world's top 10 for the first time since March 2023 following a T4 at Valhalla. The new World No.9 will feel his putting let him down during the final round of the Major, but if he can rectify that this week, he will be confident of a seventh PGA Tour title.
The player immediately beneath Morikawa in the world rankings is Max Homa, and he also plays, while there are also starts for Open champion Brian Harman, Sepp Straka, who was one of the big names to miss the cut at the PGA Championship, and Jordan Spieth, who will have to wait another year for a chance to complete a career Grand Slam after finishing T43 at the one Major he has yet to win.
Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Chris Kirk, who won the tournament in 2015, and Tony Finau are among the other notable names in the field.
How Big Is The Field At The Charles Schwab Challenge?
The field is comprised of 132 players, with some big names among them, including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa, defending champion Emiliano Grillo and three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth.
Where Is The Charles Schwab Challenge Being Played?
The tournament is played at Colonial Country Club at Fort Worth, Texas. Tree-lined fairways, small greens and doglegs are prominent, placing emphasis on all aspects of a player’s game on a course that’s generally accepted as one of the toughest on the PGA Tour.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
