After the PGA Championship, it’s back down to earth with the PGA Tour’s Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

While many of the best players the Tour has to offer teed it up at the Valhalla Major, the field isn’t nearly as strong this week, although there are still some notable names, including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Emiliano Grillo.

Last year, Grillo won his first PGA Tour title in eight years at the event, despite point seeing his ball roll back 150 yards after landing in an aqueduct on the 72nd hole, Eventually, he got the job done in a playoff against Adam Schenk to claim a first prize of $1.566m from an overall payout of $8.7m.

This year, there’s even more at stake with an increased prize fund of $9.1m – the same figure that was available at the Texas Houston Children’s Open in March. This week’s winner will earn $1.638m, while the runner-up will bank $991,900.

Away from that considerable financial incentive, 500 FedEx Cup points are also up for grabs for the winner, as well as world ranking points, which could prove crucial as players currently beneath the world’s top 60 look to force their way into the field for next month’s US Open.

Below is the prize money payout for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Charles Schwab Challenge Prize Money Payout 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,638,000 2nd $991,900 3rd $627,900 4th $445,900 5th $373,100 6th $329,875 7th $307,125 8th $284,375 9th $266,175 10th $247,975 11th $229,775 12th $211,575 13th $193,375 14th $175,175 15th $166,075 16th $156,975 17th $147,875 18th $138,775 19th $129,675 20th $120,575 21st $111,475 22nd $102,375 23rd $95,095 24th $87,815 25th $80,535 26th $73,255 27th $70,525 28th $67,795 29th $65,065 30th $62,335 31st $59,605 32nd $56,875 33rd $54,145 34th $51,870 35th $49,595 36th $47,320 37th $45,045 38th $43,225 39th $41,405 40th $39,585 41st $37,765 42nd $35,945 43rd $34,125 44th $32,305 45th $30,485 46th $28,665 47th $26,845 48th $25,389 49th $24,115 50th $23,387 51st $22,841 52nd $22,295 53rd $21,931 54th $21,567 55th $21,385 56th $21,203 57th $21,021 58th $20,839 59th $20,657 60th $20,475 61st $20,293 62nd $20,111 63rd $19,929 64th $19,747 65th $19,565

Who Are The Star Names In The Charles Schwab Challenge?

Emiliano Grillo defends his Charles Schwab Challenge title (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Grillo is the defending champion, all eyes will be on World No.1 Scottie Scheffler. The Masters champion was at the center of a sensation at the PGA Championship when he almost missed the second round after being arrested on his way to Valhalla.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the end, he made his tee time and performed admirably with a 66 to keep him in contention for a third Major title. The events of the day ultimately took their toll, but he still finished T8 to suggest the rich vein of form he's found so far this year isn't about to desert him anytime soon. He is looking for his fifth win of the year this week.

Collin Morikawa is back in the world's top 10 for the first time since March 2023 following a T4 at Valhalla. The new World No.9 will feel his putting let him down during the final round of the Major, but if he can rectify that this week, he will be confident of a seventh PGA Tour title.

The player immediately beneath Morikawa in the world rankings is Max Homa, and he also plays, while there are also starts for Open champion Brian Harman, Sepp Straka, who was one of the big names to miss the cut at the PGA Championship, and Jordan Spieth, who will have to wait another year for a chance to complete a career Grand Slam after finishing T43 at the one Major he has yet to win.

Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Chris Kirk, who won the tournament in 2015, and Tony Finau are among the other notable names in the field.

How Big Is The Field At The Charles Schwab Challenge? The field is comprised of 132 players, with some big names among them, including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa, defending champion Emiliano Grillo and three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth.