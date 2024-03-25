The Florida Swing segment of the PGA Tour season drew to a close at last week’s Valspar Championship, and now it moves to Texas for the first of two successive events in the state, the Texas Children’s Houston Open, which returns to the schedule after a break in 2023.

Last week’s event saw Peter Malnati claim his first PGA Tour win for nine years and a top prize of $1.512m from an overall purse of $8.4m, but there’s even more on offer this week.

The prize money payout for this week’s event at Memorial Park Golf Course stands at $9.1m, an increase of $700,000 from the most recent time the event was held, in 2022. The winner of this year’s tournament will bank $1.638m, while the runner-up will earn $991,900. Meanwhile, each player who finishes in the top 21 of the field is also in line for a six-figure payday.

The purse is by far the largest in the men’s game this week, with the next biggest event taking place in Asia with the DP World Tour’s Hero Indian Open, where a payout of $2.25m is available.

As ever, there are more than just financial motivations for the players competing at this week’s tournament. A total of 500 FedEx Cup points are also available to the winner.

Below is the full prize money payout for the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

Texas Children's Houston Open Prize Money Payout 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,638,000 2nd $991,900 3rd $627,900 4th $445,900 5th $373,100 6th $329,875 7th $307,125 8th $284,375 9th $266,175 10th $247,975 11th $229,775 12th $211,575 13th $193,375 14th $175,175 15th $166,075 16th $156,975 17th $147,875 18th $138,775 19th $129,675 20th $120,575 21st $111,475 22nd $102,375 23rd $95,095 24th $87,815 25th $80,535 26th $73,255 27th $70,525 28th $67,795 29th $65,065 30th $62,335 31st $59,605 32nd $56,875 33rd $54,145 34th $51,870 35th $49,595 36th $47,320 37th $45,045 38th $43,225 39th $41,405 40th $39,585 41st $37,765 42nd $35,945 43rd $34,125 44th $32,305 45th $30,485 46th $28,665 47th $26,845 48th $25,389 49th $24,115 50th $23,387 51st $22,841 52nd $22,295 53rd $21,931 54th $21,567 55th $21,385 56th $21,203 57th $21,021 58th $20,839 59th $20,657 60th $20,475 61st $20,293 62nd $20,111 63rd $19,929 64th $19,747 65th $19,565

Who Are The Star Names In The Texas Children's Houston Open?

Scottie Scheffler is looking for his third win of the month (Image credit: Getty Images)

The defending champion is Tony Finau, who cruised to a dominant victory by four shots over Tyson Alexander in 2022, but the player to beat is surely Scottie Scheffler.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The World No.1 won the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier this month, then became the first player to successfully defend Players Championship title. That achievement came even as he struggled with a neck injury, and, after a week’s break, he’ll be hoping that issue has subsided as he looks for his third win in a month.

Finau and Scheffler are far from the only high-profile players in the field. Also playing is US Open champion Wyndham Clark, who came close to winning at TPC Sawgrass, before his putt that would have forced a playoff with Scheffler lipped out. Sahith Theegala, who is now 15th in the world rankings, Jason Day and Will Zalatoris also play.

Peter Malnati, how won last week’s Valspar Championship by two shots over Cameron Young, appears too, while overall, 40 of the world’s top 100 are in the 144-player field.

What Course Is The Children’s Texas Houston Open Played At?

The event is played at Memorial Park Golf Course, which is is considered one of the best municipal courses in Texas. The course features oak tree-lined fairways and challenging contoured greens.

What Is The Prize Money For The Texas Children's Houston Open?

The prize money payout for the Texas Children's Houston Open in $9.1m. That's an increase of $700,000 on the purse for the most recent edition of the event, which saw Tony Finau claim the title in 2022.