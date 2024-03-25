Texas Children's Houston Open Prize Money Payout 2024

Tony Finau is the defending champion as players compete for an increased purse at Memorial Park Golf Course

Tony Finau celebrates after victory at the 2022 Houston Open
Tony Finau defends his title in Texas
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

The Florida Swing segment of the PGA Tour season drew to a close at last week’s Valspar Championship, and now it moves to Texas for the first of two successive events in the state, the Texas Children’s Houston Open, which returns to the schedule after a break in 2023.

Last week’s event saw Peter Malnati claim his first PGA Tour win for nine years and a top prize of $1.512m from an overall purse of $8.4m, but there’s even more on offer this week.

The prize money payout for this week’s event at Memorial Park Golf Course stands at $9.1m, an increase of $700,000 from the most recent time the event was held, in 2022. The winner of this year’s tournament will bank $1.638m, while the runner-up will earn $991,900. Meanwhile, each player who finishes in the top 21 of the field is also in line for a six-figure payday.

The purse is by far the largest in the men’s game this week, with the next biggest event taking place in Asia with the DP World Tour’s Hero Indian Open, where a payout of $2.25m is available.

As ever, there are more than just financial motivations for the players competing at this week’s tournament. A total of 500 FedEx Cup points are also available to the winner.

Below is the full prize money payout for the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

Texas Children's Houston Open Prize Money Payout 2024

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,638,000
2nd$991,900
3rd$627,900
4th$445,900
5th$373,100
6th$329,875
7th$307,125
8th$284,375
9th$266,175
10th$247,975
11th$229,775
12th$211,575
13th$193,375
14th$175,175
15th$166,075
16th$156,975
17th$147,875
18th$138,775
19th$129,675
20th$120,575
21st$111,475
22nd$102,375
23rd$95,095
24th$87,815
25th$80,535
26th$73,255
27th$70,525
28th$67,795
29th$65,065
30th$62,335
31st$59,605
32nd$56,875
33rd$54,145
34th$51,870
35th$49,595
36th$47,320
37th$45,045
38th$43,225
39th$41,405
40th$39,585
41st$37,765
42nd$35,945
43rd$34,125
44th$32,305
45th$30,485
46th$28,665
47th$26,845
48th$25,389
49th$24,115
50th$23,387
51st $22,841
52nd $22,295
53rd$21,931
54th$21,567
55th $21,385
56th$21,203
57th$21,021
58th$20,839
59th $20,657
60th$20,475
61st$20,293
62nd$20,111
63rd$19,929
64th$19,747
65th $19,565

Who Are The Star Names In The Texas Children's Houston Open?

Scottie Scheffler takes a tee shot at the Players Championship

Scottie Scheffler is looking for his third win of the month

The defending champion is Tony Finau, who cruised to a dominant victory by four shots over Tyson Alexander in 2022, but the player to beat is surely Scottie Scheffler.

The World No.1 won the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier this month, then became the first player to successfully defend Players Championship title. That achievement came even as he struggled with a neck injury, and, after a week’s break, he’ll be hoping that issue has subsided as he looks for his third win in a month.

Finau and Scheffler are far from the only high-profile players in the field. Also playing is US Open champion Wyndham Clark, who came close to winning at TPC Sawgrass, before his putt that would have forced a playoff with Scheffler lipped out. Sahith Theegala, who is now 15th in the world rankings, Jason Day and Will Zalatoris also play.

Peter Malnati, how won last week’s Valspar Championship by two shots over Cameron Young, appears too, while overall, 40 of the world’s top 100 are in the 144-player field.

What Course Is The Children’s Texas Houston Open Played At?

The event is played at Memorial Park Golf Course, which is is considered one of the best municipal courses in Texas. The course features oak tree-lined fairways and challenging contoured greens.

What Is The Prize Money For The Texas Children's Houston Open?

The prize money payout for the Texas Children's Houston Open in $9.1m. That's an increase of $700,000 on the purse for the most recent edition of the event, which saw Tony Finau claim the title in 2022.

Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

