7 Big Names To Miss The Cut At The PGA Championship

Ahead of the 2024 PGA Championship, many of the world’s best players appeared to have found their best form at the right time, making for the prospect of an intriguing second Major of the year.

At the halfway stage of the Valhalla tournament, that is certainly playing out, with big names including Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler all heading into the weekend eyeing realistic chances of lifting the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday evening.

However, for many other notable names, the last two days have not been nearly as satisfying, with some even failing to make it as far as Moving Day. Here are seven of the biggest names to miss the cut at the PGA Championship.

Tiger Woods (+7)

Tiger Woods couldn't make it to the weekend after a six-over second round (Image credit: Getty Images)

The American couldn’t reproduce the form that has seen him claim the title four times, including at Valhalla 24 years ago.

That was not wholly unexpected given his lack of action in recent years due to injuries. However, Woods will still surely be disappointed that he couldn’t make his second Major cut of the year, after achieving the feat at The Masters.

After a one-over 72 gave Woods something to build on, he wasn’t nearly as assured in the second round, which included two triple bogeys.

On the plus side, he appeared to walk relatively freely, and will now be focusing on working on his game ahead of the third Major of the year, the US Open, where he has been granted a special exemption.

Wyndham Clark (+4)

Wyndham Clark has missed his second cut at a Major in a row (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the second Major in succession, the 2023 US Open champion failed to make the cut. After suffering a similar fate at The Masters, the World No.4 has been sent packing despite an encouraging enough even-par 71 in the opening round.

Clark couldn’t match that consistency in the second round, though, eventually succumbing to a 75 that included five bogeys and a double bogey to leave him five away from the projected cut line.

Phil Mickelson (+4)

Phil Mickelson couldn't repeat the form that saw him win the tournament three years ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson misses the weekend just three years after he become the oldest player to win a Major with victory at the event – his second PGA Championship title.

Unlike another great on the list, Woods, Mickelson has been playing regularly in recent months with LIV Golf. However, like his opening two seasons with the circuit, he has generally struggled to find his best form in 2024, and that continued at Valhalla, with rounds of 74 and 72 leaving him four-over and out of the tournament.

Adam Scott (+3)

Adam Scott's barren run at the tournament continued as he failed to make it to the weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Australian has finished third at the tournament twice, but his last top-10 at it came five years ago, and that will stretch to at least six after a disappointing second round, in particular.

Scott was remarkably consistent in the opening round, with just one bogey interrupting 17 pars, but by the turn on Friday, his one over for the tournament had become four over, and he couldn’t claw it back.

The 2013 Masters champion eventually finished three over for the tournament, four shots adrift of the projected cut line.

Michael Block (+7)

Michael Block couldn't repeat his heroics of 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The popular club pro may not have the pedigree of the other players on this list, but it would be remiss to leave out a man who created a sensation at the 2023 tournament by finishing T15, which included a slam dunk hole-in-one in the final round.

There was no repeat of those heroics at the 2024 edition. Instead, Block followed a 76 in the first round with a 73 in the second to leave him seven-over for the tournament. One consolation? That's identical to the score achieved by the great Tiger Woods.

Sam Burns (+3)

Sam Burns once again failed to ignite at a Major (Image credit: Getty Images)

The American may have five PGA Tour wins and an appearance at the 2023 Ryder Cup under his belt, but he has largely failed to shine at Majors, with a T20 at the 2022 PGA Championship his best effort so far.

Last year, he couldn't make the cut, and he endured the same fate at Valhalla, finishing on three over after rounds of 72 and 73 to leave him to ponder what he needs to do to become a force at the game's big four tournaments.

Sepp Straka (+2)

Sepp Straka's last-ditch effort to make the cut fell short (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Austrian finished his final round at sunset, but his last-ditch effort to make the cut went awry.

A few minutes earlier, Tommy Fleetwood had eagled the 18th to squeeze above the cut line, but, needing a similar finish, the Team Europe Ryder Cup star bogeyed the hole to leave him two-over for the tournament and out of the weekend's action.

Thanks to a delay to the start of the second round of over an hour, play couldn't finish on Friday, meaning there are still several more big names in danger of missing the cut after the second round concludes on Saturday.

Among them are two-time Major winner Jon Rahm, 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Aberg, who is currently ranked sixth in the world. All three finished on even-par for the tournament, one beneath the projected cut line, to leave them hoping that shifts to include them in the weekend's action at the last minute.

Other notable names who have missed the cut include LIV Golfer David Puig, who played thanks to a special invite, Chris Gotterup, who won the Myrtle Beach Classic, and Adrian Otaegui, who claimed victory at the Volvo China Open two weeks ago.