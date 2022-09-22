Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Cazoo Open de France 2022 Live Stream

The Cazoo Open de France, takes place at this week at Le Golf National in Paris, the scene of Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts’ victory in the tournament to end a seven-year winless drought in 2019.

Colsaerts is the defending champion after there was no event in 2020 and 2021 while last week’s Italian Open victor Robert MacIntyre is in the field too as he goes in search of back-to-back wins.

There are three of the world’s top 50 participating in continental Europe's oldest national Open – Thomas Pieters, Ryan Fox and LIV Golf player Patrick Reed. The inclusion of the latter is sure to be the most controversial of the three as the American takes advantage of his right to appear pending a hearing next year to determine the futures of the LIV Golf players on the DP World Tour.

The action takes place on L'Albatros course - the same course that hosted the 2018 Ryder Cup. It is known for its water and lack of trees, and is regarded as one of the most challenging on the DP World Tour.

Here, check out the ways to view it.

Cazoo Open de France Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2022 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

US TV Schedule - 2022 Cazoo Open de France

All times EST

Friday, September 23: 4am-6am (Golf Channel)

Saturday, September 24: 3am-5am (Golf Channel)

Sunday, September 25: 4am-6am (Golf Channel)

NBC's Golf Channel will televise all the action during the week however there is no coverage on Thursday because of the Presidents Cup. Bearing this in mind, you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now (opens in new tab) and fuboTV (opens in new tab).

AT&T TV Now (opens in new tab) starts at around $55 a month, but does have a 7-day free trial. While fuboTV (opens in new tab) also shows the Golf Channel, it also has 100+ other channels and a 7-day free trial.

UK TV Schedule - 2022 Cazoo Open de France

Thursday, September 22: 12.30pm-5.30pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Friday, September 23: 12.30pm-5.30pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Sunday, September 25: 12.30pm-5pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Golf will televise the action from the event aside from Saturday. At the moment, Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Channels in HD for just £25 a month, which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

Australia TV Schedule - 2022 Cazoo Open de France

Thursday, September 22: 9.30pm-2.30am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Friday, September 23: 9.30pm-2.30am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Saturday, September 24: 9.30pm-2am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Sunday, September 25: 9.30pm-2am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

The DP World Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch late in the evening.

As ever, in Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from France here, it has all the PGA and DP World Tour events, as well as the Majors. What's more, you can watch the action on the LPGA Tour as well.

Offering access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports, there is fantastic value to be had at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium.

Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 14-day trial (opens in new tab).

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch their PGA or DP World Tour live stream of choice.

