WATCH: Louis Oosthuizen Holes Incredible Putt During Masters Par-3 Contest

The South African holed a beauty during the curtain-raising Par-3 Contest

Screengrab of golf highlight clip
(Image credit: @TheMasters/Twitter)
Elliott Heath
By
published

Louis Oosthuizen holed a stunning putt on the opening hole during the Masters Par-3 contest on the short course at Augusta National.

He hit his approach slightly long on the first and drained a lightning-fast, snaking putt down the hill to the delight of the fans. He had to aim in almost the completely wrong direction due to the severity of the slopes on the first green.

Watch the putt:

The South African also played one of the shots of the day on the 6th hole where he hit it to just one foot, 11 inches. He played in the first group of the day alongside countrymen and Masters champions Trevor Immelman and Charl Schwartzel.

Ooosthuizen famously came agonisingly close to winning his second Major and first Green Jacket at Augusta National in 2012 when he lost in a playoff to Bubba Watson. The left-handed American played one of the best Masters shots of all time, a slinging hooked gap wedge from the trees, to defeat Oosthuizen.

The short nine-hole Par-3 course at Augusta National Golf Club is located in the northeast corner of the property and plays over and around DeSoto Springs Pond and Ike's Pond. It measures a total of 1,040 yards with holes ranging from 74 to 142 yards.

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath

Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.


Elliott is currently playing:


Driver: Honma TR20

3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max

Hybrid: Titleist 818H2

Irons: Honma TR20B

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

