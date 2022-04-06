WATCH: Louis Oosthuizen Holes Incredible Putt During Masters Par-3 Contest

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Louis Oosthuizen holed a stunning putt on the opening hole during the Masters Par-3 contest on the short course at Augusta National.

He hit his approach slightly long on the first and drained a lightning-fast, snaking putt down the hill to the delight of the fans. He had to aim in almost the completely wrong direction due to the severity of the slopes on the first green.

Watch the putt:

Outrageous putt from Louis!

The South African also played one of the shots of the day on the 6th hole where he hit it to just one foot, 11 inches. He played in the first group of the day alongside countrymen and Masters champions Trevor Immelman and Charl Schwartzel.

Ooosthuizen famously came agonisingly close to winning his second Major and first Green Jacket at Augusta National in 2012 when he lost in a playoff to Bubba Watson. The left-handed American played one of the best Masters shots of all time, a slinging hooked gap wedge from the trees, to defeat Oosthuizen.

The short nine-hole Par-3 course at Augusta National Golf Club is located in the northeast corner of the property and plays over and around DeSoto Springs Pond and Ike's Pond. It measures a total of 1,040 yards with holes ranging from 74 to 142 yards.

