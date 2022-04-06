WATCH: Jason Kokrak Makes Hole-In-One During Masters Par-3 Contest

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Jason Kokrak made the first ace of the day at the 4th hole during the 2022 Masters Par-3 contest.

The American struck a perfect wedge on the 125 yard hole, landing it well long of the pin and spinning it back into the bottom of the cup.

Watch Kokrak's hole-in-one:

🚨 HOLE-IN-ONE 🚨 #themasters pic.twitter.com/FLK2ZyOB0MApril 6, 2022 See more

Kokrak's ace was the first of the day and could turn out to be the only hole-in-one as the sirens sounded at around 3.40pm local time for the second time of the day due to a threat of lightning. It was then officially announced that patrons would not be coming back on-site for the remainder of Wednesday.

Patrons have had a rough couple of days with the majority of Tuesday's play called off from 10.50am onwards after Augusta National was evacuated before two more suspensions on Wednesday.

Luckily, the weather looks to be fine for the four tournament days as the year's first men's Major gets underway with the Masters tee times beginning from 8am on Thursday.