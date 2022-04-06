WATCH: Jason Kokrak Makes Hole-In-One During Masters Par-3 Contest

The American wowed fans with the first ace of the day on Augusta National's short course

Jason Kokrak celebrates a hole-in-one
(Image credit: @TheMasters/Twitter)
Elliott Heath
By
published

Jason Kokrak made the first ace of the day at the 4th hole during the 2022 Masters Par-3 contest.

The American struck a perfect wedge on the 125 yard hole, landing it well long of the pin and spinning it back into the bottom of the cup.

Watch Kokrak's hole-in-one:

See more

Kokrak's ace was the first of the day and could turn out to be the only hole-in-one as the sirens sounded at around 3.40pm local time for the second time of the day due to a threat of lightning. It was then officially announced that patrons would not be coming back on-site for the remainder of Wednesday.

Patrons have had a rough couple of days with the majority of Tuesday's play called off from 10.50am onwards after Augusta National was evacuated before two more suspensions on Wednesday.

Luckily, the weather looks to be fine for the four tournament days as the year's first men's Major gets underway with the Masters tee times beginning from 8am on Thursday.

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath

Elliott Heath

Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016.


Elliott is currently playing:


Driver: Honma TR20

3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max

Hybrid: Titleist 818H2

Irons: Honma TR20B

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

