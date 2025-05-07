PGA Tour Creator Classic At Philly Cricket Live Updates: Creators And Stars Tackle Truist Championship Venue

Refresh

Anders Lang at the 11th chips onto - and then off the green, which does little to help Team Brownlee's cause. At least they're joing leaders with team Richards at even par.

ERRATIC STUFF FOR THE TEAMS It's back to the 11th tee for Team Toney as they go out of bounds. While for Team Richards, further on, captain Josh goes right over the top of the flagstick. Next on the 12th - sort of, Team Brownlee's Sabrina Andolpho faces an approach from the wrong fairway. From Spiranac's resultant tee shot for Team Toney, she makes no mistake with an impressive drive, while Sabrina finds the correct green with a beauty!

PROBLEMS AT THE 10TH Josh Kelley's next off the tee at the 11th for Team Lowry, and he bombs it left. Wow, it traveled 374 yards! Further back on the 10th, Team Toney hit problems as Tyler finds the rough from a deep bunker, and now it's Paige Spiranac to try and recover the issue - and it's not bad, landing right of the green. Now Dalke's up at the 10th for Team Richards, and there are no issues there as he finds the green.

TEAM BROWNLEE ON FIRE! Kelley now for Team Lowry to avoid an early double bogey, and his putt not only misses, but leaves some work to do. Soon after, Marques Brownlee knocks his putt in for birdie. What a start for Team Brownlee!

FINAL TEAMS GO OFF Erik Anders Lang is next at the 10th tee for Team Richards, and that's on the fairway perfectly. Next it's the two-handicap Matt Scharff for Team Toney. Oh dear, that's gone way left...

HOGLE HELPS OUT Kyle Lowry, hoping to recover a poor situation for his team, only moves his ball a few yards, with his despairing body language saying it all. Next it's Claire Hogle to see if she can help her team out. Not bad as she finds the green, but there could be a three-shot swing on the first hole here... 🤣🤣🤣 why is Kyle Lowry playing golf and how did he get an invitation to the creator classic? pic.twitter.com/KSuB8X3y8bMay 7, 2025

EXCELLENT FROM WALSH Josh Kelley is next for Team Lowry, but he's not happy with that as it goes left. Next it's Sean Walsh for Team Brownlee, who is calmness personified as he shows his opponent how it's done, with a pin-high pearler that leaves his team in with a great chance of winning the hole.

THE FOUR TEAMS A reminder of the four teams - Team Toney - Tyler Toney, Matt Scharff, Paige Spiranac Team Richards - Josh Richards, Brad Dalke, Erik Anders Lang Team Brownlee - Marques Brownlee, Sean Walsh, Sabrina Andolpho Team Lowry - Kyle Lowry, Josh Kelley, Claire Hogle

AND WE'RE OFF! Here we go then! The weather is beautiful as the first teams get started with partly cloudy skies but plenty of sunshine. Sabrina Andolpho is first to tee off for Team Brownlee. She finds the fairway with aplomb. Next up is Claire Hogle for Team Lowry (that's Kyle, not Shane). She's found some trees to the right of the fairway...

CREATOR CLASSIC TEE TIMES 4.05pm ET Kyle Lowry, Claire Hogel/Josh Kelley, Marques Brownlee, Sean Walsh, Sabrina Andolpho 4.17pm ET Josh Richards, Brad Dalke, Erik Anders Lange/Tyler Toney, Matt Scharff, Paige Spiranac

NEW CREATOR CLASSIC CHAMPION GUARANTEED This is the second Creator Classic of the year after Grant Horvat won the match at TPC Sawgrass before The Players Championship. He's not involved today, with an entirely new line-up. It's actually the third Creator Classic overall, as the inaugural edition took place before the 2024 Tour Championship at East Lake. That one was won by Luke Kwon, but he's not in the field either, meaning we're guaranteed a new champion.

WHAT'S THE FORMAT? The Creator Classic at Philly Cricket will see four teams of three, each featuring one YouTube creator and two golf creators, battle it out on holes 10-17, and there'll be an alternate-shot, gross-score format. The top two teams then head tothe par-4 18th for a hole-by-hole playoff to determine the winner.