Title Sponsor Pulls Out Of Event To End 13-Year Run With PGA Tour
Rocket Companies is ending its title sponsorship of the Rocket Classic, with the 2026 edition that last under that name
The 2026 edition of the Rocket Classic will be the last, with the title sponsor ending its association with the tournament.
Rocket Companies has been a title sponsor on the PGA Tour for the last 13 years.
It began its run in 2014 as sponsor of The National, which became known as the Quicken Loans National and ran for five editions until 2018 at venues in Maryland and Virginia.
Following its demise, it was announced that Detroit Golf Club would become the permanent home of a new event backed by Rocket Companies.
That was initially known as the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which began in 2019 and continued under that name until 2025, when it was renamed the Rocket Classic.
Per Tony Paul of The Detroit News, that association will end after the 2026 edition, which will be held between July 30th and August 2nd.
Paul reports that Rocket Companies had an option to extend its sponsorship into the 2027 season. However, it has opted against it in light of several reasons, including changes earmarked for the PGA Tour schedule.
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They were outlined by CEO Brian Rolapp in March, and include exploring markets in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Washington DC and Boston.
Attendances have also suffered at the Rocket Classic, while the event has struggled to attract the world’s best players in recent years.
For example, in the 2025 edition, just two of the world’s top 10 at that point, Collin Morikawa and Keegan Bradley, teed it up at the event.
According to the report, Rocket Companies has invested more than $150m as a sponsor of the PGA Tour, of which over $100m was spent as title sponsor of the Rocket Classic.
A statement given to The Detroit News by Rocket tournament director Mark Hollis explained the move, saying: "When we launched the Rocket Classic, our mission was to shine a national spotlight on Detroit. That mission has been accomplished."
The statement added: “Rocket's commitment to Detroit is as strong as ever. We look forward to celebrating the final Rocket Classic in 2026 and the lasting impact this tournament has had on the city."
A PGA Tour statement given to The Detroit News read: “We remain interested in the Detroit market and will explore options for a new sponsor."
The Rocket Classic isn't the only PGA Tour event to lose its title sponsor this year.
After a 17-year run, the title sponsor of the Farmers Insurance Open pulled out after the 2026 event.
Meanwhile, the two Hawaii-based PGA Tour events, The Sentry and the Sony Open in Hawaii, will not be part of the 2027 schedule.
However, it has been reported that Sentry Insurance's event sponsorship deal, which runs until 2035, could see the event move to Torrey Pines to replace the Farmers Insurance Open.
Sony's title sponsorship ended in 2026, although talks have taken place on potentially moving the event to the PGA Tour Champions circuit.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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