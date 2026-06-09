Title Sponsor Pulls Out Of Event To End 13-Year Run With PGA Tour

The 2026 edition of the Rocket Classic will be the last, with the title sponsor ending its association with the tournament.

Rocket Companies has been a title sponsor on the PGA Tour for the last 13 years.

It began its run in 2014 as sponsor of The National, which became known as the Quicken Loans National and ran for five editions until 2018 at venues in Maryland and Virginia.

Following its demise, it was announced that Detroit Golf Club would become the permanent home of a new event backed by Rocket Companies.

That was initially known as the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which began in 2019 and continued under that name until 2025, when it was renamed the Rocket Classic.

Rocket Companies previously sponsored the Quicken Loans National (Image credit: Getty Images)

Per Tony Paul of The Detroit News, that association will end after the 2026 edition, which will be held between July 30th and August 2nd.

Paul reports that Rocket Companies had an option to extend its sponsorship into the 2027 season. However, it has opted against it in light of several reasons, including changes earmarked for the PGA Tour schedule.

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They were outlined by CEO Brian Rolapp in March, and include exploring markets in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Washington DC and Boston.

Attendances have also suffered at the Rocket Classic, while the event has struggled to attract the world’s best players in recent years.

For example, in the 2025 edition, just two of the world’s top 10 at that point, Collin Morikawa and Keegan Bradley, teed it up at the event.

According to the report, Rocket Companies has invested more than $150m as a sponsor of the PGA Tour, of which over $100m was spent as title sponsor of the Rocket Classic.

A statement given to The Detroit News by Rocket tournament director Mark Hollis explained the move, saying: "When we launched the Rocket Classic, our mission was to shine a national spotlight on Detroit. That mission has been accomplished."

Collin Morikawa was one of just two players ranked in the world's top 10 who played in the 2025 Rocket Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

The statement added: “Rocket's commitment to Detroit is as strong as ever. We look forward to celebrating the final Rocket Classic in 2026 and the lasting impact this tournament has had on the city."

A PGA Tour statement given to The Detroit News read: “We remain interested in the Detroit market and will explore options for a new sponsor."

The Rocket Classic isn't the only PGA Tour event to lose its title sponsor this year.

After a 17-year run, the title sponsor of the Farmers Insurance Open pulled out after the 2026 event.

Meanwhile, the two Hawaii-based PGA Tour events, The Sentry and the Sony Open in Hawaii, will not be part of the 2027 schedule.

However, it has been reported that Sentry Insurance's event sponsorship deal, which runs until 2035, could see the event move to Torrey Pines to replace the Farmers Insurance Open.

Sony's title sponsorship ended in 2026, although talks have taken place on potentially moving the event to the PGA Tour Champions circuit.