Jordan Spieth Headlines John Deere Classic Field As Strong Names To Be Present

Taking place the week after the Signature Event of the Travelers Championship, as well as the week prior to a fortnight stretch in the United Kingdom, the John Deere Classic hasn't yielded the star power we've seen in the past.

However, that appears to be changing in 2026, as one of the strongest fields in the tournament's history will descend on TPC Deere Run, with the event taking place 2nd-5th July.

Among the headliners are two-time John Deere Classic winner, and three-time Major champion, Jordan Spieth, who features after missing the tournament in 2025.

Famously, back in 2013, Spieth claimed his maiden PGA Tour title at the age of 19 at this event.

Holing out from the greenside bunker at the 72nd hole, the American went on to win a five-hole, three-man, playoff, becoming the fourth youngest PGA Tour winner and the first teenage winner since Ralph Guldahl at the 1931 Santa Monica Open.

Two years after that victory, Spieth then won another playoff at the John Deere Classic, with the victory part of his historic five-win season that included The Masters and US Open.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Other notable names in the field this year are Genesis Invitational winner Jacob Bridgeman, while Memorial Tournament winner, JT Poston, also tees it up in Illinois.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Chris Gotterup, who has two wins on the PGA Tour in 2026, will also be present, as will former Ryder Cup players Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Ben Griffin and Max Homa.

Coming off strong US Open performances, both Tom Kim and Keith Mitchell are in the field, while one particular name is to make his professional debut after earning low amateur honors at Shinnecock Hills.

John Deere is the PGA TOUR’s second-longest running title sponsor (1998), behind only AT&T (1986/AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am). John Deere Classic field: pic.twitter.com/k86xDLnWJwJune 26, 2026

Jackson Koivun, who produced an incredible amateur career, will tee it up at the John Deere Classic for the first time as a professional.

Earning his status in the pro ranks thanks to gaining enough points on the PGA Tour University’s Accelerated program, which runs through the end of 2027, Koivun will be one to watch going into the future.