<p id="elk-60c5948e-8363-11f1-b3bf-1dd391371d80"><strong>HELLO FROM ROYAL BIRKDALE</strong></p><p>Hello and welcome to Golf Monthly's final round coverage of the 2026 Open.</p><a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><p id="elk-60c5948e-8363-11f1-b3bf-1dd391371d80-2">It is a gorgeous day here at Royal Birkdale, with the sun shining and the breeze getting up.</p><p>I've had a walk around the golf course this morning and there's a few tucked pins on the back nine so scoring should be slightly more difficult today, especially as the greens firm up and the wind starts to gust.</p><p>Sam Burns takes a two-stroke lead into the final round and I think he is going to get it done - but there are plenty of players behind him ready to stamp their mark. It's set to be a fascinating last day.</p>