Cameron Smith Admits Uncertainty Over Adam Scott’s LIV Golf Plans

Cameron Smith has admitted that he isn’t sure whether compatriot Adam Scott will join him on LIV Golf.

Smith is competing in the DP World Tour this week as he aims for his third Fortinet Australian PGA Championship win. Before doing so, though, he commented on the possibility of Scott joining him on LIV Golf. He said: “I’m really not sure on what his stance is. I obviously can’t talk for him, he’s kind of been in the middle for so long he’s just going with whatever happens. I don’t know what he’s going to do.”

Scott has been non-committal on his stance with LIV Golf over recent months. Before September’s Presidents Cup, the 42-year-old explained why he hadn’t joined, saying: “Why I am still on the PGA Tour is because it suits me best to be on the PGA Tour. It’s as simple as that, really. There’s one thing I think I haven’t grasped is giving up my entire professional life of trying to achieve these things here and just leaving it behind. I’m obviously not ready to do that. I may never be, as well, to be clear. I just think that seems to be a hurdle that - well, it hasn’t really presented itself to me anyway.”

Later that month, Scott appeared to leave the door to signing for LIV Golf further ajar by declaring it is “not pure evil” and adding: “I believe the PGA Tour has to do what’s best for their product and LIV is going to do what is best for their product. I don’t have a problem with either of them.” He also said: “As far as Cam and Leish [Marc Leishman] recruiting me, they’ve got plenty of cash now so they’re more than welcome to make me an offer... I probably haven’t been able to put myself in a position where I’m willing to give up trying to win Major championships.”

Perhaps Scott’s final comment gives the greatest indication of his plans. Scott has reunited with the caddie who helped him claim his only Major win to date, the Masters at Augusta National in 2013. Meanwhile, he has also revealed that he is targeting a career Grand Slam – an ambition that could be beyond him if he were to sign for the PGA Tour’s bitter rival.

Another of Scott’s LIV Golf compatriots, Smith’s Punch GC teammate Marc Leishman, admitted earlier in the week that he is fine with the possibility that his Masters days could be over as a result of his decision to join the Saudi-funded organisation.

