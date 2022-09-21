Adam Scott Explains Why He Hasn't Joined LIV Golf

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Adam Scott has admitted that remaining on the PGA Tour is in his best interests - at least for the time being.

Speaking before this week’s Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow, where the Australian will play on Trevor Immelman's International team, Scott said he doesn’t think now is the time to discuss a potential switch to LIV Golf. He said: “Well, it's a big conversation that I really don't think I should enter in at the moment, but it is what it is. They're doing what they want to do, and the PGA Tour will continue to do what it does and try and put out the best product. “

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

The former World No.1 then elaborated on his stance, making it clear that, at present, the PGA Tour is his preferred home. He said: “Why am I still on the PGA Tour is because it suits me best to be on the PGA Tour. It's as simple as that, really. There's one thing I think I haven't grasped is giving up my entire professional life of trying to achieve these things here and just leaving it behind. I'm obviously not ready to do that. I may never be, as well, to be clear. I just think that seems to be a hurdle that - well, it hasn't really presented itself to me anyway.”

Scott has an impressive legacy on the PGA Tour with 14 wins. However, despite the most recent of those coming over 18 months ago in the 2020 Genesis Invitational, the World No.30's comments suggests he feels he can add further success.

Nevertheless, Scott has previously kept an open mind on the allure of LIV Golf and admitted at February’s Genesis Invitational that the schedule is very appealing - something compatriot Cameron Smith also cited as a big reason for joining the Greg Norman-fronted Series.

With fellow Australians including Smith and Marc Leishman now with LIV Golf, plans to bring it to Australia in the coming years, and a less punishing schedule even after it expands to a 14-tournament League in 2023, Scott’s words – while no doubt offering encouragement for the PGA Tour – appear to leave the door ajar for a potential move in the future.