LIV Golf Not 'Pure Evil' - Adam Scott
The Australian says he has no problem with LIV Golf, or the players who have signed up to it
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Contrary to the narrative being pedalled by the traditional tours, Adam Scott believes LIV Golf is not "pure evil" and has called on the rival circuits to stop "having shots at each other".
The Aussie was once a rumoured target of Greg Norman's and said back in February that "the schedule is very appealing" and "from that side of things, I would consider doing that, for sure."
However, as the LIV signings continued to be announced, Scott's name failed to appear. But despite remaining loyal to the PGA Tour, the 2013 Masters champion admits he doesn't harbour any ill will towards the Saudi-funded series.
"Maybe because I’m a little less emotive about it, I can be a voice of reason for one side or another," Scott told Reuters. "I don’t necessarily see LIV as just pure evil for the game of golf.
"Hopefully we can get beyond people having shots at each other and each organisation can move on with what they want to do. I believe the PGA Tour has to do what’s best for their product and LIV is going to do what is best for their product. I don’t have a problem with either of them."
Video: What is LIV Golf?
At 42, Scott seems a perfect fit for LIV Golf, especially with the recent formation of the all-Australian Punch GC team, and would surely receive a bountiful signing-on fee should he defect. However, with the ongoing uncertainty regarding world ranking points, he added that he is not yet ready to risk the chance to add to his major haul.
"I completely understand anybody doing it," he added. "They have been offered an opportunity and it suits them. More power to them. I really want it to work out for them. They may or may not be taking a risk.
"As far as Cam and Leish recruiting me, they’ve got plenty of cash now so they’re more than welcome to make me an offer... I probably haven’t been able to put myself in a position where I’m willing to give up trying to win major championships."
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
-
-
Alan Shipnuck's Phil Mickelson Book Nominated For William Hill Sports Book Of The Year
The American sports writer's unauthorised biography on Phil Mickelson is one of 15 books nominated for the award.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Tour Pros Mock Bryson DeChambeau Over Viral Rope Video
Shane Lowry was the first before other tour pros from both sides of the pond chimed in
By Andrew Wright • Published