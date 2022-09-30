LIV Golf Not 'Pure Evil' - Adam Scott

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Contrary to the narrative being pedalled by the traditional tours, Adam Scott believes LIV Golf is not "pure evil" and has called on the rival circuits to stop "having shots at each other".

The Aussie was once a rumoured target of Greg Norman's and said back in February that "the schedule is very appealing" and "from that side of things, I would consider doing that, for sure."

However, as the LIV signings continued to be announced, Scott's name failed to appear. But despite remaining loyal to the PGA Tour, the 2013 Masters champion admits he doesn't harbour any ill will towards the Saudi-funded series.

"Maybe because I’m a little less emotive about it, I can be a voice of reason for one side or another," Scott told Reuters. "I don’t necessarily see LIV as just pure evil for the game of golf.

"Hopefully we can get beyond people having shots at each other and each organisation can move on with what they want to do. I believe the PGA Tour has to do what’s best for their product and LIV is going to do what is best for their product. I don’t have a problem with either of them."

Video: What is LIV Golf?

At 42, Scott seems a perfect fit for LIV Golf, especially with the recent formation of the all-Australian Punch GC team, and would surely receive a bountiful signing-on fee should he defect. However, with the ongoing uncertainty regarding world ranking points, he added that he is not yet ready to risk the chance to add to his major haul.

"I completely understand anybody doing it," he added. "They have been offered an opportunity and it suits them. More power to them. I really want it to work out for them. They may or may not be taking a risk.

"As far as Cam and Leish recruiting me, they’ve got plenty of cash now so they’re more than welcome to make me an offer... I probably haven’t been able to put myself in a position where I’m willing to give up trying to win major championships."