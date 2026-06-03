The Memorial Tournament Tee Times 2026: Round One And Two

The tee times have been released for rounds one and two of the Memorial Tournament 2026, and there are several notable pairings for fans to follow at Muirfield Village.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler has been grouped with PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai on Thursday and Friday while Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas will enjoy a couple of long walks together to start the tournament.

In the three tee times prior to McIlroy and Thomas, other heavy hitters and fan favorites include Wyndham Clark/JJ Spaun, Justin Rose/Rickie Fowler and Cameron Young/Tommy Fleetwood.

In truth, there are plenty more significant duos paired together over rounds one and two, with the PGA Tour's latest $20 million Signature Event bringing 72 of the circuit's very best together once more.

Evidence of that comes in the afternoon wave on day one, where Russell Henley and Matt Fitzpatrick will go off together before Xander Schauffele and Ludvig Aberg precede Scheffler and Rai.

PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai tees off alongside Scottie Scheffler in rounds one and two (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Friday, that group heads out onto the course in the mid-morning while McIlroy and co. are set to be among the final pairings to try and make the cut.

Below is the full list of round one and round two tee times for the Memorial Tournament 2026, hosted by Jack Nicklaus.

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THE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT TEE TIMES

ROUND ONE

All From Hole No.1

ET (BST)

7:45am (12:45pm): Brian Campbell, Pierceson Coody

Brian Campbell, Pierceson Coody 7:55am (12:55pm): Ryan Fox, Daniel Berger

Ryan Fox, Daniel Berger 8:05am (1:05pm): Jason Day, Jordan Spieth

Jason Day, Jordan Spieth 8:15am (1:15pm): Billy Horschel, Sam Stevens

Billy Horschel, Sam Stevens 8:25am (1:25pm): JT Poston, Ryo Hisatsune

JT Poston, Ryo Hisatsune 8:35am (1:35pm): Adam Scott, Alex Smalley

Adam Scott, Alex Smalley 8:45am (1:45pm): Nico Echavarria, Nick Taylor

Nico Echavarria, Nick Taylor 8:55am (1:55pm): Keegan Bradley, Corey Conners

Keegan Bradley, Corey Conners 9:10am (2:10pm): Andrew Novak, Hideki Matsuyama

Andrew Novak, Hideki Matsuyama 9:20am (2:20pm): Chris Gotterup, Sepp Straka

Chris Gotterup, Sepp Straka 9:30am (2:30pm): Shane Lowry, Sungjae Im

Shane Lowry, Sungjae Im 9:40am (2:40pm): Akshay Bhatia, Sam Burns

Akshay Bhatia, Sam Burns 9:50am (2:50pm): Wyndham Clark, JJ Spaun

Wyndham Clark, JJ Spaun 10:00am (3:00pm): Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler

Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler 10:10am (3:10pm): Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood

Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood 10:25am (3:25pm): Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas 10:35am (3:35pm): Kurt Kitayama, Michael Kim

Kurt Kitayama, Michael Kim 10:45am (3:45pm): Matt Kuchar, Bud Cauley

Matt Kuchar, Bud Cauley 10:55am (3:55pm): Tom Hoge, Alex Noren

Tom Hoge, Alex Noren 11:05am (4:05pm): Patrick Rodgers, Nicolai Hojgaard

Patrick Rodgers, Nicolai Hojgaard 11:15am (4:15pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Jhonattan Vegas, Sudarshan Yellamaraju 11:25am (4:25pm): Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau

Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau 11:40am (4:40pm): Ryan Gerard, Mark Hubbard

Ryan Gerard, Mark Hubbard 11:50am (4:50pm): Brandt Snedeker, Eric Cole

Brandt Snedeker, Eric Cole 12:00pm (5:00pm): Sahith Theegala, Si Woo Kim

Sahith Theegala, Si Woo Kim 12:10pm (5:10pm): Harry Hall, Denny McCarthy

Harry Hall, Denny McCarthy 12:20pm (5:20pm): Harris English, Robert MacIntyre

Harris English, Robert MacIntyre 12:30pm (5:30pm): Alex Fitzpatrick, Jacob Bridgeman

Alex Fitzpatrick, Jacob Bridgeman 12:40pm (5:40pm): Kristoffer Reitan, Maverick McNealy

Kristoffer Reitan, Maverick McNealy 12:55pm (5:55pm): Ben Griffin, Brian Harman

Ben Griffin, Brian Harman 1:05pm (6:05pm): Gary Woodland, Patrick Cantlay

Gary Woodland, Patrick Cantlay 1:15pm (6:15pm): Russell Henley, Matt Fitzpatrick

Russell Henley, Matt Fitzpatrick 1:25pm (6:25pm): Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Aberg

Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Aberg 1:35pm (6:35pm): Aaron Rai, Scottie Scheffler

Aaron Rai, Scottie Scheffler 1:45pm (6:45pm): Matt McCarty, Lucas Glover

Matt McCarty, Lucas Glover 1:55pm (6:55pm): Min Woo Lee, Mac Meissner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

ROUND TWO

All From Hole No.1

ET (BST)