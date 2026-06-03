The Memorial Tournament Tee Times 2026: Round One And Two
Multiple Major champions have been paired together during the first two rounds at Muirfield Village as the Memorial Tournament begins in Dublin, Ohio
The tee times have been released for rounds one and two of the Memorial Tournament 2026, and there are several notable pairings for fans to follow at Muirfield Village.
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler has been grouped with PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai on Thursday and Friday while Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas will enjoy a couple of long walks together to start the tournament.
In the three tee times prior to McIlroy and Thomas, other heavy hitters and fan favorites include Wyndham Clark/JJ Spaun, Justin Rose/Rickie Fowler and Cameron Young/Tommy Fleetwood.
In truth, there are plenty more significant duos paired together over rounds one and two, with the PGA Tour's latest $20 million Signature Event bringing 72 of the circuit's very best together once more.
Evidence of that comes in the afternoon wave on day one, where Russell Henley and Matt Fitzpatrick will go off together before Xander Schauffele and Ludvig Aberg precede Scheffler and Rai.
On Friday, that group heads out onto the course in the mid-morning while McIlroy and co. are set to be among the final pairings to try and make the cut.
Below is the full list of round one and round two tee times for the Memorial Tournament 2026, hosted by Jack Nicklaus.
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THE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT TEE TIMES
ROUND ONE
All From Hole No.1
ET (BST)
- 7:45am (12:45pm): Brian Campbell, Pierceson Coody
- 7:55am (12:55pm): Ryan Fox, Daniel Berger
- 8:05am (1:05pm): Jason Day, Jordan Spieth
- 8:15am (1:15pm): Billy Horschel, Sam Stevens
- 8:25am (1:25pm): JT Poston, Ryo Hisatsune
- 8:35am (1:35pm): Adam Scott, Alex Smalley
- 8:45am (1:45pm): Nico Echavarria, Nick Taylor
- 8:55am (1:55pm): Keegan Bradley, Corey Conners
- 9:10am (2:10pm): Andrew Novak, Hideki Matsuyama
- 9:20am (2:20pm): Chris Gotterup, Sepp Straka
- 9:30am (2:30pm): Shane Lowry, Sungjae Im
- 9:40am (2:40pm): Akshay Bhatia, Sam Burns
- 9:50am (2:50pm): Wyndham Clark, JJ Spaun
- 10:00am (3:00pm): Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler
- 10:10am (3:10pm): Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood
- 10:25am (3:25pm): Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas
- 10:35am (3:35pm): Kurt Kitayama, Michael Kim
- 10:45am (3:45pm): Matt Kuchar, Bud Cauley
- 10:55am (3:55pm): Tom Hoge, Alex Noren
- 11:05am (4:05pm): Patrick Rodgers, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 11:15am (4:15pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 11:25am (4:25pm): Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau
- 11:40am (4:40pm): Ryan Gerard, Mark Hubbard
- 11:50am (4:50pm): Brandt Snedeker, Eric Cole
- 12:00pm (5:00pm): Sahith Theegala, Si Woo Kim
- 12:10pm (5:10pm): Harry Hall, Denny McCarthy
- 12:20pm (5:20pm): Harris English, Robert MacIntyre
- 12:30pm (5:30pm): Alex Fitzpatrick, Jacob Bridgeman
- 12:40pm (5:40pm): Kristoffer Reitan, Maverick McNealy
- 12:55pm (5:55pm): Ben Griffin, Brian Harman
- 1:05pm (6:05pm): Gary Woodland, Patrick Cantlay
- 1:15pm (6:15pm): Russell Henley, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 1:25pm (6:25pm): Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Aberg
- 1:35pm (6:35pm): Aaron Rai, Scottie Scheffler
- 1:45pm (6:45pm): Matt McCarty, Lucas Glover
- 1:55pm (6:55pm): Min Woo Lee, Mac Meissner
ROUND TWO
All From Hole No.1
ET (BST)
- 7:45am (12:45pm): Tom Hoge, Alex Noren
- 7:55am (12:55pm): Patrick Rodgers, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 8:05am (1:05pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 8:15am (1:15pm): Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau
- 8:25am (1:25pm): Ryan Gerard, Mark Hubbard
- 8:35am (1:35pm): Brandt Snedeker, Eric Cole
- 8:45am (1:45pm): Sahith Theegala, Si Woo Kim
- 8:55am (1:55pm): Harry Hall, Denny McCarthy
- 9:10am (2:10pm): Harris English, Robert MacIntyre
- 9:20am (2:20pm): Alex Fitzpatrick, Jacob Bridgeman
- 9:30am (2:30pm): Kristoffer Reitan, Maverick McNealy
- 9:40am (2:40pm): Ben Griffin, Brian Harman
- 9:50am (2:50pm): Gary Woodland, Patrick Cantlay
- 10:00am (3:00pm): Russell Henley, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 10:10am (3:10pm): Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Aberg
- 10:25am (3:25pm): Aaron Rai, Scottie Scheffler
- 10:35am (3:35pm): Matt McCarty, Lucas Glover
- 10:45am (3:45pm): Min Woo Lee, Mac Meissner
- 10:55am (3:55pm): Brian Campbell, Pierceson Coody
- 11:05am (4:05pm): Ryan Fox, Daniel Berger
- 11:15am (4:15pm): Jason Day, Jordan Spieth
- 11:25am (4:25pm): Billy Horschel, Sam Stevens
- 11:40am (4:40pm): JT Poston, Ryo Hisatsune
- 11:50am (4:50pm): Adam Scott, Alex Smalley
- 12:00pm (5:00pm): Nico Echavarria, Nick Taylor
- 12:10pm (5:10pm): Keegan Bradley, Corey Conners
- 12:20pm (5:20pm): Andrew Novak, Hideki Matsuyama
- 12:30pm (5:30pm): Chris Gotterup, Sepp Straka
- 12:40pm (5:40pm): Shane Lowry, Sungjae Im
- 12:55pm (5:55pm): Akshay Bhatia, Sam Burns
- 1:05pm (6:05pm): Wyndham Clark, JJ Spaun
- 1:15pm (6:15pm): Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler
- 1:25pm (6:25pm): Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:35pm (6:35pm): Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas
- 1:45pm (6:45pm): Kurt Kitayama, Michael Kim
- 1:55pm (6:55pm): Matt Kuchar, Bud Cauley
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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