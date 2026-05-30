Charles Schwab Challenge Tee Times 2026: Round Three

The Charles Schwab Challenge continues at Colonial Country Club, where 75 players made the cut.

After the opening two rounds, eight shots separated 11 players tied for 65th and leader Jordan Smith, who begins the final round on 10 under, so it's all to play for with 36 holes remaining.

Smith begins the third round just one ahead of Michael Thorbjornsen, Ryan Gerard, Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama.

Smith is in the final group with Thorbjornsen and Gerard, with a tee time of 1.15pm EDT.

Harman, Matsuyama and J.J. Spaun, who is looking for his second victory of the season after winning the Valero Texas Open, are in the penultimate group, with a tee time of 1.04pm EDT.

Defending champion Ben Griffin trails the leader by six after two rounds (Image credit: Getty Images)

The defending champion is Ben Griffin, and with six shots to make up on Smith, he's not out of it just yet.

He's grouped with Austin Smotherman and Tom Kim, with the trio beginning the third round at 11.09am EDT.

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Check out the full third round tee times below...

Charles Schwab Challenge Tee Times: Round Three

(All times EDT)