Charles Schwab Challenge Tee Times 2026: Round Three
A look at the third round groupings at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where Jordan Smith leads at Colonial Country Club
The Charles Schwab Challenge continues at Colonial Country Club, where 75 players made the cut.
After the opening two rounds, eight shots separated 11 players tied for 65th and leader Jordan Smith, who begins the final round on 10 under, so it's all to play for with 36 holes remaining.
Smith begins the third round just one ahead of Michael Thorbjornsen, Ryan Gerard, Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama.
Smith is in the final group with Thorbjornsen and Gerard, with a tee time of 1.15pm EDT.
Harman, Matsuyama and J.J. Spaun, who is looking for his second victory of the season after winning the Valero Texas Open, are in the penultimate group, with a tee time of 1.04pm EDT.
The defending champion is Ben Griffin, and with six shots to make up on Smith, he's not out of it just yet.
He's grouped with Austin Smotherman and Tom Kim, with the trio beginning the third round at 11.09am EDT.
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Check out the full third round tee times below...
Charles Schwab Challenge Tee Times: Round Three
(All times EDT)
- 8.36am: Lanto Griffin, Pierceson Coody, Jackson Suber
- 8.47am: Sam Stevens, Patrick Rodgers, Johnny Keefer
- 8.58am: Lucas Glover, Brandt Snedeker, Patrick Fishburn
- 9.09am: Austin Eckroat, Takumi Kanaya, Seamus Power
- 9.20am: Davis Riley, Steven Fisk, Adam Schenk
- 9.31am: Max Homa, Max McGreevy, Nico Echavarria
- 9.42am: Zach Bauchou, Jeffrey Kang, Nick Dunlap
- 9.58am: Sahith Theegala, Taylor Moore, Michael Kim
- 10.09am: Rico Hoey, Kevin Streelman, Mark Hubbard
- 10.20am: Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Roy, Erik van Rooyen
- 10.31am: Robert MacIntyre, Justin Thomas, J.T. Poston
- 10.42am: Chandler Blanchet, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Thorbjørn Olesen
- 10.53am: Billy Horschel, Davis Thompson, Adrien Saddier
- 11.09am: Austin Smotherman, Tom Kim, Ben Griffin
- 11.20am: Kevin Yu, Keita Nakajima, Luke Clanton
- 11.31am: Matt Kuchar, Matt McCarty, Lee Hodges
- 11.42am: Eric Cole, Joel Dahmen, Tom Hoge
- 11.53am: Keegan Bradley, Garrick Higgo, Andrew Putnam
- 12.04pm: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Ricky Castillo, Andrew Novak
- 12.20pm: Doug Ghim, Gary Woodland, Ludvig Åberg
- 12.31pm: Mackenzie Hughes, Mac Meissner, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12.42pm: Brice Garnett, Michael Brennan, A.J. Ewart
- 12.53pm: Akshay Bhatia, Alex Smalley, Russell Henley
- 1.04pm: Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama, J.J. Spaun
- 1.15pm: Jordan Smith, Michael Thorbjornsen, Ryan Gerard
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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