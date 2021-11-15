Bryson v Brooks - Everything You Need To Know About The Match 5

The last time we saw Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau they were hugging at the press conference following the demolition of Team Europe at the Ryder Cup.

Now they’re set to renew their feud and go head to head in the fifth edition of ‘The Match’.

Unlike its predecessors, the Match V will take place over 12 holes but follow the usual match play format.

It will happen the day after Thanksgiving, on 26 November 2021, at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. Vegas, of course, a fitting place for a bout between two heavyweight champions.

The Match tops off what has been a turbulent two years for the pair; with horns being locked on matters of slow play, crowd shouts, fire ants and abs (we’re not joking).

It culminated at the PGA Championship where an off-air interview that showed Brooks eye rolling as Bryson entered the shot was leaked.

He added a number of (funny) expletives before “Christ, I’ve lost my train of thought”.

Now is this a legitimate feud and an airing of differences between two highly intensified athletes or a carefully manufactured publicity stunt?

After the introduction of the PGA Tour Player Impact Program, which financially rewards players for increasing fan and sponsor engagement, it’s difficult to tell. But do we care?

The two seemingly buried the hatchet at this years’ Ryder Cup but one things for sure, neither will want to lose!

The Match V is to be the first one on one match since its introduction in 2018, where Phil Mickelson took on Tiger Woods for a $9 million purse at Shadow Creek.

Mickelson defeated Woods in the inaugural 'The Match' to win $9m (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Match has also seen athletes Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning and Steph Curry take part.

Like Shadow Creek, Wynn Golf Club is a Tom Fazio design - Fazio’s other designs include Firestone Country Club, Lake Nona, Pinehurst No 6 & 8 and the redesigns of Adare Manor and Qual Hollow.

Whilst Wynn hasn’t hosted a tour or major event, it holds its own. It’s also the only resort on the famous Las Vegas strip.

Despite being a 6 iron distance from Caesars Palace, Treasure Island and the Stratosphere, the par 70 course offers tranquillity with its 8,000 trees, lush greenery and meandering streams.

Water hazards feature on twelve of the eighteen holes; although it’s unknown exactly which twelve they will play.

Having taken part in the last four editions of the Match, Phil Mickelson swaps the course for the commentating booth.

“It will be interesting for me to be a part of that” Lefty said on Wednesday at the Charles Schwab.

He added, “I’ll be on the course with them too, and try get some of their personalities”. Given their differing on course demeaner, and they’ll be mic’ed up, the latter is important.

Lefty is joined by Brian Anderson, native smack talker Charles Barkley and the ever energetic on-course reporter, Amanda Balionis.

It’s almost impossible to predict a winner and the bookies odds reflect that - Both players are available at 10/11.

They are both eight time winners on the PGA Tour however, Brooks takes the spoils on the major count (4-1).

Brooks topped the World Rankings in 2019 but finds himself at number 15 after a period of injury and poorer, for his standards, results. Bryson currently sits at number 7 with a career high of 4th.

The Match V

When – 26 November 2021

Where – Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas – 4pm EST (8am BST)

TV – TNT. Simulcast TBS, truTV and HLN