Brooks Koepka Signs With Srixon

Brooks Koepka has signed with Srixon, ending a five-year stretch as a free agent in the equipment world.

Koepka, formerly a Nike staffer, won four Majors as an equipment free agent but began using Srixon irons back in January and has now signed with the company.

He will play a Srixon driver, Srixon irons, Cleveland wedges, a Srixon ball and carry a Srixon Staff Bag.

“I am very excited to join my good friends Shane Lowry, Graeme McDowell and Hideki Matsuyama as a Srixon and Cleveland Golf Tour Staff member,” said Brooks Koepka.

“I’ve been an equipment free agent for the past few years, so it will be fun to be involved with a company on a daily basis and be able to contribute to the development of their future equipment.

"I put the ZX7 Irons in play in January and it is the best iron I have played on Tour. I look forward to kicking off our new partnership this week in Las Vegas!”

Koepka has been using the ZX7 irons all year and had them in the bag for his 8th PGA Tour victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February.

As well as the ZX7 irons, he currently has the ZX5 driver in the bag along with Cleveland RTX ZipCore wedges and a Srixon Z-Star prototype ball.

“We’re extremely proud to have Brooks come on board as our newest Staff member,” said Lionel Caron, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Srixon Sports Europe.

“He’s one of the best players in the world and brings his major championship pedigree and validation to our brands.

"We’re excited for Brooks to join the Srixon and Cleveland Golf family and look forward to supporting him out on tour.”

Koepka will make his official Srixon Staff debut at Capital One’s The Match on 26 November, where he plays against Bryson DeChambeau.

Brooks Koepka Srixon WITB:

Driver: Srixon ZX5 9.5°

Irons: Srixon ZX7 Irons 4-PW

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore Tour Rack 52° MID, 56° MID, 60° LOW

Golf Ball: Srixon Z-Star Prototype

Bag: Srixon Tour Staff Bag

- View full Brooks Koepka What's in the bag?