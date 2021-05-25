A video shows a fan shout "Brooksy" immediately after DeChambeau plays a shot, to which he is not happy about.

WATCH: DeChambeau Not Happy With Fan Shouting “Brooksy”

Footage has emerged on social media of a fan showing Bryson DeChambeau unhappy at a fan during the PGA Championship last week.

Instagram page @golfersdoingthings shared the fan-recorded clip of DeChambeau on the fourth tee at Kiawah Island.

After Bryson played his tee shot, someone from the crowd shouted “alright Brooksy,” in relation to rival player Brooks Koepka.

Understandably, the 2020 US Open winner responded to the unknown voice acrimoniously.

“Whoever is calling me Brooksy needs to get out of here,” DeChambeau responded.

The post is captioned: “Are you TeamBryson or TeamBrooks?” in relation to the feud that seems to have come to the forefront between the pair following the PGA Championship.

This video also emerges a leaked video of an interview with Koepka that sees him rage at DeChambeau.

Bryson DeChambeau walks past an interview Koepka is doing with Golf Channel, to which Brooks responded by saying “Bull**** F****** Christ,” after becoming distracted from interviewer Todd Lewis’ question.

DeChambeau seemed more prepared to make a joke at that time though, taking to Instagram to comment “you know you can fix spike marks now,” in regard to the metal spikes he wears.

The pair have also clashed previously, in 2019 at the Northern Trust, around issues of Koepka’s frustrations with DeChambeau’s slow play.

Koepka and DeChambeau seems to be shaping up as an intense rivalry in golf that could last for years to come, with the pair still just 31 and 27-years-old respectively.