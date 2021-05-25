Koepka launched a rage of profanities at DeChambeau following comments that interrupted his interview.

WATCH: “Bull**** F****** Christ” – Koepka Rages At DeChambeau

The rivalry between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau reared its head once again last week at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, with the disdain the pair have for each other on full display.

While speaking to Golf Channel during a post-round interview after the second day, Koepka lost his composure as DeChambeau walked behind him.

Koepka talked about the difficulties he faced that day when putting, with the wind playing a large factor.

“I didn’t putt well, but I don’t think many guys are going to putt well with this wind,” Koepka said.

“It’s very tough, I don’t know what other guys have said but I just felt it difficult to read sometimes.”

However, Bryson shot Koepka’s comments down when walking past the four-time Major winner’s interview, stating that Brooks has “just gotta start it on the right line.”

DeChambeau’s metal spikes also interrupted the interview as they crunched on the concrete, adding another potential reason for Koepka’s reaction.

Bryson responded to the video on Instagram, stating: “You know you can fix spike marks now.”

At first the eventual joint-runner up at the PGA Championship deeply sighed from DeChambeau’s presence, struggling to keep his composure.

After attempting to continue, he admitted that he forgot what he was saying before proceeding to uncontrollably swear in front of the camera.

“I f****** lost my train of thought, hearing that b*******, f****** Christ,” Koepka raged.

Interviewer Todd Lewis then told him they will start over, following both the interruption from DeChambeau and Brooks’ reaction.

This isn’t the first time the pair have clashed either.

Back in 2019 at the Northern Trust, DeChambeau walked up to Kopeka’s caddie and told him to tell his boss to “say it to my face” when referring to his slow play comments.

Koepka later claimed there wasn’t an issue between the two, though he remained vocal on players taking time on their shots.

DeChambeau took over two minutes to play a shot in that tournament while partnered with Brooks, clearly angering the four-time Major champion.