Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau's feud seems to be over as the two hugged it out the Ryder Cup celebratory press conference.

Watch: Koepka And DeChambeau Hug It Out At Ryder Cup Celebrations

It was a historic day at the Ryder Cup with Team USA claiming a 19-9 victory, the largest margin in the history of the modern event.

At the celebratory press conference, the Americans were rightly in a celebratory mood, with all the members of the squad cracking jokes and having a laugh.

As the conference came to an end and the players departed, Justin Thomas came over the mic saying can Bryson and Brooks hug it out.

Whilst Thomas sung “why can’t we be friends,” the two behemoths of the game hugged with the famous Ryder Cup trophy in the middle of the pair.

Watch the funny video below:

The two have had quite the rivalry over the last few years, with Koepka accusing DeChambeau of slow play, as well as many other incidents.

Another moment came in May, when Koepka was being interviewed by Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis after his second round at the PGA Championship.

Koepka answered a question as the sound of DeChambeau’s spikes clanked against the cement get within Koepka’s earshot. He lost his train of thought, rolled his eyes and cussed on camera, saying, “I lost my train of thought, yeah, hearing that bulls—.”

It seems though that the two have put their feud aside, with Team USA securing a historic victory at Whistling Straits.