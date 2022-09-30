Bryson DeChambeau Through To Last 32 Of Long Drive World Championship
The American sailed through the round of 64 as he bids to add the Long Drive World Championship to his roll of honour
Bryson DeChambeau is one step closer to Professional Long Drive World Championship glory after advancing to the last 32 thanks to a second-place group finish in the round of 64.
The big-hitting American failed to match his exploits on the opening day of competition in Nevada, but comfortably secured a top-eight finish thanks to an 825-point haul.
DeChambeau made the last 16 on his debut in the event last year but will be aiming to better that result and challenge defending champion and long-drive royalty Kyle Berkshire.
The tournament began on Wednesday as 122 entrants took to the now iconic driving range at Mesquite Sports and Event Complex. They were divided into eight groups of 15 or 16, with the top eight advancing to the next stage.
DeChambeau finished first of his group in round one on 900 points thanks to an impressive display of consistency, as all six of his drives passed the 355-yard mark, with his best effort topping out at 374 yards.
But despite sailing through the second round, the 29-year-old admitted he's "got to move it faster" ahead of the next stage later today.
Ahead of the event, DeChambeau attempted to downplay the incident at the LIV Golf Invitational Chicago that saw him hit the deck in dramatic style after colliding with a gallery rope. In a video posted on Instagram by pgamemes, the enigmatic American successfully ducked under a rope to the sarcastic delight of those in attendance.
In response, Shane Lowry mockingly took to Twitter to ask his 276,000 Twitter followers what was worse: Bryson's attempt at humour or the brutal weather set to hit the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship today.
