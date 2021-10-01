Bryson Through To Final-Day Shoot-Out at Long Drive World Champs

DeChambeau is through to the final day of competition at the Professional Long Drivers World Championship

Another day, another Bryson DeChambeau story. He really is the gift that keeps on giving, but at least this time the flamboyant American is generating some positive news as he continues to bring exposure to this year’s Professional Long Drivers World Championship.

Having sailed through the first two days of competition in Mesquite, Nevada, the 28-year-old put in another stellar performance on Thursday.

During five sets, each one consisting of six balls, DeChambeau went up against three different players from his 16-man group in a round-robin style format in a bid to earn enough points to finish in the top eight.

After launching his first three shots out of bounds, a 358-yard drive was enough for DeChambeau to claim victory in set one, before he eventually finished in a tie for fourth to secure his safe passage into Friday’s last-16 shoot-out.

Here he is in action:

With strong winds once again wreaking havoc on hitting distances, DeChambeau’s best effort of the day registered 359 yards – a stark comparison to the 412-yarder he was able to launch during Tuesday’s opening round.

But that will be of little concern as he has already exceeded expectations taking on the long-drive elite at their own game.

After successfully progressing, DeChambeau was asked about the importance of keeping the ball straight, especially given the gusts the players have been facing.

He said: “It’s huge because it puts a lot of pressure on them. When they’re like, ‘whoa, I’ve got to get one in’, it puts a tremendous amount of stress on them.

“That’s usually my strong suit. Hopefully I can lock it in a little bit better tomorrow and get a lot more into the grid because that’s my specialty.”

He will now be drawn into one of two eight-man groups, with the top four in each progressing to the quarter-finals.

After that, the competition will be whittled down to four before the top-two finishers go head-to-head to be crowned the 2021 Professional Long Drivers World Champion.