Bryson DeChambeau Floored After Walking Face First Into Rope
DeChambeau appeared to hurt his eye after walking into a gallery rope at this weekend's LIV Golf Chicago tournament
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
As Cameron Smith waltzed to victory in only his second LIV Golf start, he wasn’t the only one making headlines.
On his way to a closing round 71, Bryson DeChambeau seemed to be having a solid week, although it wasn’t his golf that had most fans talking, rather his untimely collision as he walked face first into a gallery rope lining one of the fairways at Rich Harvest Farms.
On the 14th hole whilst walking in from the crowd-packed rough, the 2020 US Open champion failed to duck under the white rope and walked into it with almost as much power as one of his drives (the day before he’d hit a 350-yard six iron!).
His head recoiled back and he sunk to his left knee in pain, clearly rattled by the incident. The unfortunate accident was caught on camera and went viral across social media:
Watch the clip below
Moments after nearly holing out, Bryson DeChambeau got accidentally clothes-lined at Rich Harvest Farms. pic.twitter.com/swcIFmVTRfSeptember 18, 2022
@NoLayingUp possibly the funniest and most dramatic thing I’ve ever seen on a golf course. Bryson vs a gallery rope. Wow! pic.twitter.com/ayRrwQ2QrqSeptember 19, 2022
After LIV commentator David Feherty exclaimed ‘Off with his head!’, DeChambeau walked up to the green and sunk his birdie putt to put the drama to bed.
He later claimed after his round that he’d struggled to see out of his right eye for the remainder of the day, and even after the birdie putt he looked dazed and bemused. He subsequently made bogeys at 15 and 16 to drop him down the leaderboard after the unusual incident, finishing in a tie for eighth.
Hugo studies French and Spanish at Durham University and will graduate in 2023. He has always had a passion for the game of golf and everything around it, and took up the game aged seven. He currently holds a five handicap and had his first and only hole-in-one aged 18 in Scotland. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy.
-
-
7 Golf Terms That Are No Longer Used
Here we look at 7 golf terms that are no longer or seldom used, words or phrases that have gone out of fashion or are no longer relevant.
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Robert MacIntyre What's In The Bag?
Take a look inside the bag of Scotland's Robert MacIntyre
By Sam Tremlett • Published