Tour Pros Mock Bryson DeChambeau Over Viral Rope Video

Shane Lowry and a host of fellow Tour pros made fun of Bryson DeChambeau's attempt to downplay the incident at the LIV Golf Invitational Chicago that saw him hit the deck in dramatic style after colliding with a boundary rope.

The big-hitting American took part in a video posted on Instagram by pgamemes in which he successfully ducks under a rope at the Professional Long Drive World Championships to the sarcastic delight of those in attendance.

Check it out below:

In response, Lowry, who has become more outspoken of late regarding golf's ongoing civil war, took to Twitter to ask his 276,000 followers what was worse: Bryson's video or the catastrophic weather set to hit the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship today.

Not sure what’s worse, this or tomorrow’s @dunhilllinks weather forecast… pic.twitter.com/NcKni2p2axSeptember 29, 2022 See more

His tweet garnered plenty of attention from the golfing world, with Justin Thomas, fresh off his latest round of gimme-gate at last week's Presidents Cup, even responding.

"I vote the first," Thomas wrote, with a laughing emoji, referring to the video featuring his divisive countryman.

Other replies came from the likes of Eddie Pepperell and Thomas Pieters, while even BBC Rugby's Jonathan Davies had his say. There was, of course, the usual army of fan responses, with most in support of the Irishman.

As for the tournament itself, the second round of the Dunhill Links Championship will, ironically, feature a shotgun start such is the deluge expected. France's Romain Langasque led the way after firing a course-record 61 at the Old Course on Thursday, with Lowry nine back after a two-under 70 at Carnoustie.

A number of LIV players are in the field this week as the fallout from the inception of the Greg Norman-fronted tour continues.