Tour Pros Mock Bryson DeChambeau Over Viral Rope Video
Shane Lowry was the first before other tour pros from both sides of the pond chimed in
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Shane Lowry and a host of fellow Tour pros made fun of Bryson DeChambeau's attempt to downplay the incident at the LIV Golf Invitational Chicago that saw him hit the deck in dramatic style after colliding with a boundary rope.
The big-hitting American took part in a video posted on Instagram by pgamemes in which he successfully ducks under a rope at the Professional Long Drive World Championships to the sarcastic delight of those in attendance.
Check it out below:
A post shared by PGA Memes (@pgamemes) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
In response, Lowry, who has become more outspoken of late regarding golf's ongoing civil war, took to Twitter to ask his 276,000 followers what was worse: Bryson's video or the catastrophic weather set to hit the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship today.
Not sure what’s worse, this or tomorrow’s @dunhilllinks weather forecast… pic.twitter.com/NcKni2p2axSeptember 29, 2022
His tweet garnered plenty of attention from the golfing world, with Justin Thomas, fresh off his latest round of gimme-gate at last week's Presidents Cup, even responding.
"I vote the first," Thomas wrote, with a laughing emoji, referring to the video featuring his divisive countryman.
Other replies came from the likes of Eddie Pepperell and Thomas Pieters, while even BBC Rugby's Jonathan Davies had his say. There was, of course, the usual army of fan responses, with most in support of the Irishman.
As for the tournament itself, the second round of the Dunhill Links Championship will, ironically, feature a shotgun start such is the deluge expected. France's Romain Langasque led the way after firing a course-record 61 at the Old Course on Thursday, with Lowry nine back after a two-under 70 at Carnoustie.
A number of LIV players are in the field this week as the fallout from the inception of the Greg Norman-fronted tour continues.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
-
-
How To Control Your Anger On The Golf Course
If you want to control your anger on the golf course, these tips could help you enjoy the game more...
By Nick Bonfield • Published
-
Best Irons For Low Handicappers 2022
The best irons on the market that offer precision, control, feel and feedback for low single-figure golfers
By Joel Tadman • Published