Debate: If You Had One Golfing Superpower, What Would It Be?

It's a fantastic conversation starter among friends in the clubhouse - what would your golfing superpower be?

Part of the sport's appeal is that no one ever perfects it and you will always strive to become better, but having something extraordinary to lean on in your game wouldn't half make it more enjoyable, right?

So if you asked 100 random amateur golfers what they would love to have as their superpower, some might say 'never missing a putt ever again' or potentially 'possessing the ability to drive the ball 400 yards' (in a straight line).

Others could choose something a little less obvious but equally satisfying like never being paired with a slow player or having all pitch marks magically repair themselves (I bet a few greenkeepers would wish for that).

Before I tell you mine, let me know in the comments box below what your golfing superpower would be.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now that you've left a comment sharing your golfing superpower (I'll know if you haven't), I'll share what mine would be. In short, I'd like to be able to pinpoint the exact location of my golf ball using a kind of in-built tracking device in my head.

Like many people, I lose things quite regularly. While my wallet or phone is often easily retrievable - it will be in my house or car somewhere - finding out where my golf ball has gone even after I've watched it for 95% of its journey often proves less successful.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How many times have you played golf, especially in the fall or the winter, and hit a ball into a perfectly reasonable area of the course, only to never see the darned thing every again? What about when you have to hit a blind shot but have no chance of witnessing the golf ball's final destination? Even yellow golf balls don't help at times.

It's not your fault there aren't professional spotters at every junction - yet another disadvantage of being blessed with other talents aside from the one you really wanted.

However, with a magical sonar system of sorts, I could simply tap into my mind's eye, see where my golf ball is and walk straight to it.

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Think of the benefits, not only for me but for everyone. If we all had this ability - and I'd be happy to share - we would avoid the need to hit provisionals which increase our handicaps and add time on to our rounds.

We would also be able to play rounds more efficiently as there would be no wasting time kicking fallen leaves about or searching in the thick rough when you "could have sworn it went in around here somewhere!"

And it would avoid cheating as your buddy couldn't claim his X-branded ball actually had a three on and not a two. Put simply, this superpower would be revolutionary for golf.

What about other members of the Golf Monthly team? What would they choose to have as a superpower? Below are some of the best answers.

What Superpower Would The Golf Monthly Team Like?

Nick Bonfield Features Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If I could choose one golfing superpower, it would be to never hit a ball out of bounds.

I've improved a lot off the tee over the years – even if I do spray roughly two drives a round about 100 yards right of my target – but whenever I see those pesky white stakes, my ball seems to develop an unavoidable gravitational pull towards them.

I very rarely hit shots left, but if I see out of bounds to that side of a fairway or green, you can almost guarantee that's where my ball will go.

I think this superpower would save me somewhere between two and four shots a round, which is the difference between having a handicap in the low teens and being a single-figure golfer.

I also know exactly what my score is standing over every shot. I'd love the ability to switch that off, but if I had to choose between the two, I'd take the out-of-bounds option.

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Part of the fun of golf is how it rewards you from time to time due to the game’s incredible difficulty, so I wouldn’t want a superpower that’s too over-powered otherwise I’d imagine golf would then become a bit boring.

If I artificially hit every fairway, every green and never three-putted then I’d rarely get excited or rewarded by a rare special moment. Sure, I could shoot significantly lower scores but it wouldn’t be as fun, right?

So with that said, my dream golfing superpower would be to magically only ever play in calm, sunny conditions.

Me and my regular playing partners are seemingly becoming more and more fair-weather golfers as the years go by, so it would be a lovely superpower to know every time I stepped on the first tee the clouds would part, the sun would shine and we could have the best possible weather for all 18 holes.

Conor Keenan Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

My special ability would be a simple one. It's not supersonic strength, nor the ability to read every putt perfectly, it's something a lot more basic.

For context, I went through significant swing changes over the winter and... they didn't work. My handicap went from 4.2 to 7.4. Not great, if you ask me. Why? Because to quote my regular playing partners, my "head was in a blender".

So many swing thoughts standing over the ball destroyed my confidence and game in 2025. Imagine THAT side of my brain had a mute button!

I want positive vibes only when standing over the ball, so the ability to turn my brain off before a shot is my superpower of choice.

Joel Tadman Deputy Editor

I firmly believe if I was able to play a golf course with the freedom and calibre of shots I can hit on the range, I would at the very least be an average mini tour player.

But while on the driving range I can hit pretty much any shot at will, on the course - where there are impending consequences to every swing made - tension and anxiety leads to uncommitted, error-strewn swings.

This in most cases comes from a lack of trust in what was working in practice, or perhaps a lack of time invested to make improved technique permanent, resulting in old bad habits creeping back in.

Either way - my golf superpower would 100% be the ability to transfer the shot-making prowess and mental liberation I feel on the range to the golf course.