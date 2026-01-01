New Year's Resolutions: The 5-Point Golfing Plan I'm Sticking Religiously To In 2026
I'm fed up of falling into old habits and repeating the same mistakes year after year, so here's what I'm going to do differently in 2026
I’m not normally one for New Year’s resolutions. They generally sound and seem like they would be boring – work harder, drink less, lose weight, learn to knit…. Not for me.
But when it comes to golf… well, that’s a different matter. Golf isn’t boring! I’d love to improve my game in 2026 and, with that in mind, I started to think about what I could do to maximise my enjoyment of a hobby I put an awful lot into.
I didn’t want to focus solely on the technical aspects of the game. Yes, I want to play as well as I can in 2026, but it’s important to be realistic.
Golf can be enjoyed on so many levels, whether you’re playing well or poorly. I want to have fun with my golf. That’s why I play it after all.
I’ve come up with a five-point plan to help me get the most from my game in 2026.
Perhaps it’s something you’re thinking about too? I’d love to see what others want to achieve in 2026 so, if you’d like to share your plan for the year, please do so in the comment box below.
Hopefully this might provide a good starting point for your considerations. Fingers crossed we all continue to love the sport and get more out of our games this year.
My 2026 checklist
1 – Practice putting
I have lamented my poor performance on the greens for years. I have generally put the fact I can’t get the ball into the hole down to bad luck. That is simply not true. It’s because I never practice. In 2026 I’m going to spend decent time on the putting green, do some drills and give myself no more excuses. GM's ultimate putting improvement guide is a good place to start.
2 – Support my club
Physician, heal thyself. I often complain that the club is underused and undervalued by the members. I am going to set a good example. Not only will I try to play in club matches, but I’ll also make use of the bar and catering, take the family for lunch more and attend some of the social functions.
3 – Say yes more
I’m often invited to play other golf courses or take a golfing trip somewhere and I generally find a way to convince myself it’s too difficult or time-consuming to consider. If I get an offer to visit a friend and play some golf in a different part of the country, I’m going to find a way to do it.
4 – Ask for help
I’m too belligerent when it comes to my game. Forty years of playing and I think I know best. I don’t. If I’m struggling, I’m going to ask a qualified professional for help. They may be able to fix a minor fault in 30 minutes. How much better is that than stubbornly struggling on and wasting a chunk of the season?
5 – Enjoy the game more
Golf is supposed to be fun and that’s why I play it. Whether I play well or poorly, I need to enjoy each round or there’s no point to it all. I’ll enjoy the exercise, the company and the outdoors… how I score will be irrelevant… I’ll try my best.
