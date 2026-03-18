'I Caution Anybody That Tries To Change The Rules' - Bryson DeChambeau Makes Bold Driver Claim In Distance Debate Argument
Technology in equipment has been one of the reasons for a rise in distance, but DeChambeau believes other factors are to blame for an increase in length
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The distance debate cropped up during last week's Players Championship, when Ludvig Aberg produced a tee shot of over 300 yards despite contact being made nowhere near the center of the face.
It led to many questioning equipment within the game and, ahead of LIV Golf South Africa, Bryson DeChambeau gave his thoughts on the matter, with the big-hitting American claiming it's not the equipment that is the reason for distance being maximized.
"I think there's a legal limit set for everything. There's really not a way to go around it. If you want to say that a driver back in 2009 is worse than now, I would actually disagree with you on that," argued DeChambeau, who has ranked inside the top five for Driving Distance every year he's been playing on LIV Golf.Article continues below
"I think they're relatively the same and not much has changed. You can't change it that much with the rules being the way they are.
"So I think it's a lot more the athletic ability, and not being as afraid to go after shots or swing harder or be more aggressive.
"I caution anybody that tries to change the rules in the game because they've already been established. Let the athletes be the athletes and let's go have some fun."
Along with DeChambeau, his Crushers GC teammates also waded in on the discussion, with Paul Casey agreeing with his captain.
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"I agree with that because we've seen significant jumps," said Casey, who went on to add "we saw the jump from persimmon to steel drivers and then into the graphite shafts and there's always these jumps. I'm a Titleist guy, but when the Professional came out, there was a huge jump in technology.
"It's no slant on the OEMs; the OEMs are doing what they do. They're trying to make the game a little easier, a little more fun, golf ball go a little further. Remember, the architects did their thing with pushing out the golf courses, building more houses. It was always something. There's no blame anywhere in this stuff.
"I will say there's not enough credit given to the athlete and how hard the athletes now work, and using the technology at our disposal.
"Whether that's launch monitors or the fitness or whatever it is or the technical ability, I still feel like that gets -- the question we hear a lot, what about the equipment? No, no, hang on a second, there's a lot that goes into this.
"That's plain and simple. I don't think we get enough credit, but that's just -- we just use everything to our advantage."
Back in December 2023, the USGA and R&A announced that the golf ball would be rolled back, and the professional game would be affected from 2028 and the amateur game from January 2030.
The reason was to "reduce the impact increased hitting distances have on golf's long-term sustainability," with DeChambeau one of the biggest critics of the change, disagreeing with it entirely.
Speaking in South Africa, the two-time Major winner stated: "I think it's very important to set the baseline, from a question standpoint. What are the bodies of golf trying to accomplish? Are they trying to preserve the traditions and history of the game, or are they trying to grow the game, because those are two different things.
"They can cross over in some facets, in some regard, but when you're trying to preserve the traditions and history of the game, yeah, you're going to want to go back to a golf ball that's going shorter because players are more athletic. Yeah, you're going to want to shrink the heads. You're going to want to do this or that.
"But if you want to grow the game, that's not how you get kids to hit the golf ball farther and enjoy it and want to be a part of this game. They're at a bit of crossroads right now and they have to answer those questions.
"What do these governing bodies really want? If they can answer that, then we can start moving in that direction, but right now, they have to answer that question before us players can get involved because if they want something different, well, us players may want to make it easier for others like I do.
"I like showing how much fun it is to play the game of golf, not how difficult it is. Yeah, there's difficult moments but I want people to enjoy it, get out in nature. My goals are as such that I want people to experience this more.
"So answering that question is, I think, the first step to knowing where the game of golf needs to move."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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