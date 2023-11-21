Brooks Koepka Continues LIV Golf Needling Over Lack Of 2024 Schedule News

The 2023 LIV Golf League season only finished a month ago, but one of its top players seems in a bigger hurry than most to make plans for next year.

Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka has taken to social media several times in recent days to air his frustration at the lack of information on the 2024 schedule.

It all started when the official LIV Golf X account, beneath images of several accounts of its players, asked: “Whose DM are you replying to?” Koepka’s response was blunt. In a now-deleted message, but captured by the Golf Channel's Eamon Lynch, he wrote: “The DM with the schedule for next year would be nice.”

I don’t think the LIV social campaign quite expected this response from its top player. 😂 pic.twitter.com/MLIuBTdI3NNovember 18, 2023 See more

The American, who won twice on the circuit in 2023, wasn’t finished there though. In another message that has also been deleted, but captured by GOLF.com's Claire Rogers, he again responded to the account after images of Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson were posted, with LIV Golf saying of their footwear: “The swag is unmatched. Which ones you rocking on the course?”

Koepka wrote: “We don’t know what course cause we haven’t seen the schedule.”

Guys I think Brooks wants to see the LIV Golf schedule pic.twitter.com/SANgHh00nrNovember 19, 2023 See more

That appeared to be the end of the matter, but not so, as a player known to air occasional grievances at slow play on the course would clearly like LIV Golf to show more urgency in its own actions.

After a 4 Aces GC Instagram message that confirmed captain Dustin Johnson had retained Pat Perez, in the replies, the LIV Golf Instagram account wrote: "@smashgc how’s your team looking? asking for a friend." That prompted the Smash GC account, again captured by Rogers, to reply: "We were on the edge of our seats.” Koepka had his say too, writing: “We’re used to the waiting game.”

It continues pic.twitter.com/cJz6t7DMgYNovember 21, 2023 See more

He also replied to another X account claiming to be aware of the schedule, writing: “You clearly know more than me.”

You clearly know more than meNovember 19, 2023 See more

To be fair to LIV Golf, there are still loose ends to tie up in the 2023 season in the form of its LIV Golf Promotions event, taking place between 8 and 10 December. Meanwhile, the first of its tournaments for 2024 has been confirmed with the return of LIV Golf Adelaide between April 26 and 28.

Then there’s the fact that Koepka’s team line-up isn’t even finalised for 2024 yet. We know Koepka will once again have Matthew Wolff alongside him after he was retained despite his “wasted talent” comments about the 24-year-old, while Jason Kokrak will also line up for Smash GC next season.

However, there is still one open spot on the team following brother Chase’s finish in the Drop Zone of the individual standings.

Chase has one more chance to take his LIV Golf career into next season, but to do so he’ll need to finish in the top three of next month’s event in Abu Dhabi. If he achieves it, he’ll then be part of a LIV Golf Draft to determine where he ends up.

Once those positions are confirmed, it’s likely preparations for the 2024 season will ramp up. For the sake of Brooks's patience, it is to be hoped that includes imminent details on the schedule.