Dustin Johnson Retains Pat Perez On 4 Aces LIV Golf Team
Perez will remain with the all-American team after agreeing a new deal
Pat Perez will spend a third season with Dustin Johnson’s 4 Aces GC LIV Golf team after his contract was renewed with the 2022 Team Championship winners.
Perez’s future with LIV Golf had appeared uncertain after he finished the season as one of five out-of-contract players in the Open Zone of the individual standings.
That left the American with a few options. He could negotiate a new deal with his current team or one of 4 Aces GC’s rivals. Alternatively, if neither of those came to fruition, he could have tried to finish in the top three of December’s LIV Golf Promotions event in Abu Dhabi.
Earlier this month, LIV Golf announced that Phase Two of its transfer window, Free Agency, had begun. However, while some players, including the 47-year-old's 4 Aces GC teammate Peter Uihlein, quickly negotiated new deals with their teams, others, including Pérez, still hadn’t committed to an agreement.
That has all changed now with the official 4 Aces GC Instagram account declaring the 2024 roster "locked in," where Perez will once again line up on the team alongside Johnson, Uihlein and Patrick Reed.
A post shared by 4Aces Golf Club (@4acesgc)
A photo posted by on
Perez’s LIV Golf career has been something of a rollercoaster. Shortly after it began, he was videoed partying on an incredible private jet, while he has never been afraid to speak his mind about those hostile to LIV Golf, including PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, of whom Perez said: “We don’t give a damn how he feels" following the circuit’s successful Adelaide event.
Perez was also one of 11 LIV Golf players named in an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour before eventually withdrawing from it.
In among all that was scrutiny over his performances, with some raising eyebrows over the fact that he won over $8m in his debut LIV Golf season despite just one finish in the top 20 in any of the six tournaments he played.
In 2023, there were more high spots, including three top-10 finishes, but it still wasn’t enough for him to finish in the safety of the top 24, which would have seen him guaranteed a new contract.
He didn’t finish too far beneath that cut-off, though, in 28th, and Johnson, who was instrumental in bringing him to the circuit, clearly thinks it was good enough to earn him a new contract.
With the 4 Aces GC team now complete, attention will turn to preparations for the 2024 season, where the team will attempt to finish top of the standings for the third successive season.
The confirmation Perez is staying with 4 Aces GC comes after it was revealed that Carlos Ortiz had declined the chance to stay with Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs GC.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
