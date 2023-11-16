Brooks Koepka Keeps Matt Wolff On LIV Golf Team Despite ‘Wasted Talent’ Comments

Matthew Wolff is a surprise retention for Brooks Koepka's LIV Golf team, Smash GC, despite the two enduring a strained relationship for much of the 2023 campaign.

Team captain Koepka has publically spoken out on several occasions against Wolff, labelling him as a "wasted talent" back in July and saying he'd given up on him as the "one guy is not going to give any effort" for his team.

Wolff responded to the four-time Major champions' claims, saying he was "heartbroken" as he continued to deal with mental health challenges.

November 16, 2023

Ahead of the season finale in Miami last month, Koepka doubled on his criticism, suggesting that he had tried to help Wolff but that the two now rarely interact.

"I've tried. I've spent the majority of the beginning of the year trying to help and trying to figure that out," Koepka added. "But I think it's past its point. I've tried. I've been very open on it - with it, and sometimes you can't help people that don't want help."

With such a public falling out between the pair, it was therefore a surprise to see Wolff still attached to Smash GC as LIV provided the latest on each team as phase two of their offseason began.

Smash currently have one open roster spot following the relegation of Brooks's brother, Chase, but Wolff is still on the team alongside Koepka and Jason Kokrak.

According to LIV, the 2020 US Open runner-up - who finished 27th in the end-of-season standings - remains under contract for another season with Smash meaning he doesn't automatically enter free agency despite finishing outside the top 24 lock zone.

Despite this, his future remains uncertain. Having not opted to enter free agency - a move made by Carlos Ortiz - the 24-year-old could still be traded as part of LIV's second phase of the transfer window.

According to their website, such a move would have to be agreed upon by both teams and their respective captains. The option for teams to trade in phase two will conclude when only four league roster spots remain.

The final four spots will be awarded to the winner of the International Series Order of Merit - confirmed as Andy Ogletree - as well as the three best finishers from LIV's promotion event in December.