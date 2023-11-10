LIV Golf Confirms Dates For 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide
The 2023 LIV Golf Adelaide event was one of the highlights of the season, and details of the 2024 event have been confirmed
LIV Golf’s inaugural League season concluded less than a month ago, but plans are already being drawn up for the 2024 season.
Among the highlights of the 2023 season was undoubtedly the LIV Golf Adelaide event at The Grange Golf Club, which took place before sell-out crowds, with a stadium hole adding to the sense of occasion as a region where top-class golf was in short supply in recent years lapped up the chance to see the likes of local hero Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in action.
Such was the success of the tournament that it was named World’s Best Golf Event of 2023 by the World Golf Awards, and it’s no surprise that a return visit to Australia is in the offing for next season. Now, details of the 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide tournament have been revealed.
The tournament will once again take place at The Grange, with the 54 holes of action playing out between 26 and 28 April.
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman announced details of the event alongside South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas at the venue. Norman said: “The inaugural LIV Golf Adelaide showed the world how global audiences are embracing LIV Golf, which is breathing new life into the sport.
“It was the highlight tournament of our league’s first official season and a historic demonstration of competition, entertainment and fanfare that golf fans deserve. South Australia knows how to put on a show, and we look forward to seeing The Grange Golf Club set yet another elevated benchmark for the league as we raise the bar even higher in 2024.”
Malinauskas explained the event had given South Australia a huge economic boost. He said: “The inaugural LIV Golf Adelaide was a global success, named the world’s best golf event for 2023. LIV Golf delivered for South Australia, filling hotel rooms, restaurants and pumping $65 million into our state’s economy.
"With dates now set for 2024, I have no doubt there will be many excited fans from interstate and overseas booking their trip to South Australia.
“Hosting the nation’s first LIV Golf tournament and playing home to the now legendary hole-in-one by Chase Koepka at our iconic watering hole, these history-making moments got people looking at Adelaide and talking about our state.
"The results from the first LIV Golf Adelaide are exactly why my government invests in securing major events, and why I am excited about what’s in store for next year’s LIV Golf tournament in Adelaide.”
Hospitality tickets for LIV Golf Adelaide will go on sale on 15 November at LIVGolf.com while pre-sale grounds passes will be available for fans who sign up to LIV X for free. The passes will be available from 5 December exclusively to LIV X members and previous LIV Golf Adelaide ticket buyers before they go on sale to the general public on 6 December.
LIV Golf Adelaide is sure to be a big occasion, but before that, another big event is Black Friday, and some excellent Black Friday Golf Deals are already available.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
