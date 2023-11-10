LIV Golf Confirms Dates For 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide

LIV Golf’s inaugural League season concluded less than a month ago, but plans are already being drawn up for the 2024 season.

Among the highlights of the 2023 season was undoubtedly the LIV Golf Adelaide event at The Grange Golf Club, which took place before sell-out crowds, with a stadium hole adding to the sense of occasion as a region where top-class golf was in short supply in recent years lapped up the chance to see the likes of local hero Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in action.

Such was the success of the tournament that it was named World’s Best Golf Event of 2023 by the World Golf Awards, and it’s no surprise that a return visit to Australia is in the offing for next season. Now, details of the 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide tournament have been revealed.

The tournament will once again take place at The Grange, with the 54 holes of action playing out between 26 and 28 April.

Cameron Smith will return to his homeland for the 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide (Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman announced details of the event alongside South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas at the venue. Norman said: “The inaugural LIV Golf Adelaide showed the world how global audiences are embracing LIV Golf, which is breathing new life into the sport.

“It was the highlight tournament of our league’s first official season and a historic demonstration of competition, entertainment and fanfare that golf fans deserve. South Australia knows how to put on a show, and we look forward to seeing The Grange Golf Club set yet another elevated benchmark for the league as we raise the bar even higher in 2024.”

Greg Norman has unveiled details of the 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide (Image credit: Getty Images)

Malinauskas explained the event had given South Australia a huge economic boost. He said: “The inaugural LIV Golf Adelaide was a global success, named the world’s best golf event for 2023. LIV Golf delivered for South Australia, filling hotel rooms, restaurants and pumping $65 million into our state’s economy.

"With dates now set for 2024, I have no doubt there will be many excited fans from interstate and overseas booking their trip to South Australia.

“Hosting the nation’s first LIV Golf tournament and playing home to the now legendary hole-in-one by Chase Koepka at our iconic watering hole, these history-making moments got people looking at Adelaide and talking about our state.

"The results from the first LIV Golf Adelaide are exactly why my government invests in securing major events, and why I am excited about what’s in store for next year’s LIV Golf tournament in Adelaide.”

Hospitality tickets for LIV Golf Adelaide will go on sale on 15 November at LIVGolf.com while pre-sale grounds passes will be available for fans who sign up to LIV X for free. The passes will be available from 5 December exclusively to LIV X members and previous LIV Golf Adelaide ticket buyers before they go on sale to the general public on 6 December.

