HSBC Women’s World Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

Jin Young Ko goes in search of a third successive win as the LPGA Tour heads to Singapore

Jin Young Ko with the HSBC Women's World Championship trophy
Jin Young Ko is aiming for her third successive win at the tournament
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

The fourth tournament of the LPGA Tour season takes place at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore with the HSBC Women’s Championship. After last week’s Honda LPGA Thailand, that makes it the second in a row being held in the Far East, and it is offering the largest prize of the season so far.

Players will be competing for a total payout of $1.8m, $500,000 more than the next highest of the year, which came at the LPGA Drive On Championship. 

While there is a record $118 million available over the course of the season, this week's prize money is identical to the 2023 edition, when Jin Young Ko successfully defended her title. Like that occasion, the winner will earn $270,000. The prize fund is also $300,000 more than the purse available at one of the big men’s tournaments this week, the SDC Championship on the DP World Tour.

As well as the prize money, there are 500 Race to the CME Globe points and world ranking points up for grabs.

Below is the prize money payout for the HSBC Women’s Championship.

HSBC Women’s World Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$270,000
2nd$169,786
3rd$123,168
4th$95,280
5th$76,690
6th$62,746
7th$52,521
8th$46,014
9th$41,366
10th$37,647
11th$34,858
12th$32,534
13th$30,489
14th$28,630
15th$26,957
16th$25,470
17th$24,169
18th$23,053
19th$22,124
20th$21,380
21st$20,637
22nd$19,892
23rd$19,150
24th$18,405
25th$17,755
26th$17,105
27th$16,453
28th$15,802
29th$15,152
30th$14,594
31st$14,036
32nd$13,478
33rd$12,920
34th$12,363
35th$11,899
36th$11,433
37th$10,970
38th$10,504
39th$10,039
40th$9,667
41st$9,296
42nd$9,296
43rd$8,551
44th$8,180
45th$7,901
46th$7,622
47th$7,343
48th$7,064
49th$6,785
50th$6,506
51st$6,322
52nd$6,135
53rd$5,949
54th$5,764
55th$5,577
56th$5,391
57th$5,206
58th$5,019
59th$4,835
60th$4,648
61st$4,556
62nd$4,461
63rd$4,369
64th$4,277
65th$4,182

Who Are The Star Names In The HSBC Women’s Championship?

Patty Tatavanakit at the Honda LPGA Thailand

Patty Tavanakit has claimed the title in each of her last two starts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jin Young Ko defends her title. Last year, the South Korean overcame a weather delay and a high-class field to pick up her first LPGA Tour title in 12 months. Ko made her first start of the season at last week’s Honda LPGA Thailand and finished T20. She’ll be hoping for her third successive win at Sentosa here.

As ever on the LPGA Tour, there is a hugely impressive field, including the player at the top of the world rankings, Lilia Vu. The American won two Major titles last year, and the other winners of last year's showpiece events are also in the field - KPMG Women’s PGA Champion Ruoning Yin, US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz and Amundi Evian Championship victor Celine Boutier.

Thai star Patty Tavatanakit has been on a roll recently, with wins at both the Aramco Saudi Ladies International and the Honda LPGA Thailand, and she goes in search of the third successive title.

They are far from the only world-class players in the 66-strong field, though. Multiple Major winners Brooke Henderson and In Gee Chun also play, along with Lydia Ko, who is one win away from entering the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame.

Who Won The 2023 HSBC Women’s World Championship?

In 2023, Jin Young Ko won her first LPGA Tour title for a year after overcoming the challenges of some of the world’s best players, including Nelly Korda and Danielle Kang.

What Is The Prize Money For The HSBC Women’s World Championship?

Players will be competing for a purse of $1.8m – the same amount as last year. The winner will earn $270,000, while the overall prize money payout is $300,000 more than the SDC Championship on the DP World Tour.

Topics
Women's Golf
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸