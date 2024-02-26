The fourth tournament of the LPGA Tour season takes place at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore with the HSBC Women’s Championship. After last week’s Honda LPGA Thailand, that makes it the second in a row being held in the Far East, and it is offering the largest prize of the season so far.

Players will be competing for a total payout of $1.8m, $500,000 more than the next highest of the year, which came at the LPGA Drive On Championship.

While there is a record $118 million available over the course of the season, this week's prize money is identical to the 2023 edition, when Jin Young Ko successfully defended her title. Like that occasion, the winner will earn $270,000. The prize fund is also $300,000 more than the purse available at one of the big men’s tournaments this week, the SDC Championship on the DP World Tour.

As well as the prize money, there are 500 Race to the CME Globe points and world ranking points up for grabs.

Below is the prize money payout for the HSBC Women’s Championship.

HSBC Women’s World Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $270,000 2nd $169,786 3rd $123,168 4th $95,280 5th $76,690 6th $62,746 7th $52,521 8th $46,014 9th $41,366 10th $37,647 11th $34,858 12th $32,534 13th $30,489 14th $28,630 15th $26,957 16th $25,470 17th $24,169 18th $23,053 19th $22,124 20th $21,380 21st $20,637 22nd $19,892 23rd $19,150 24th $18,405 25th $17,755 26th $17,105 27th $16,453 28th $15,802 29th $15,152 30th $14,594 31st $14,036 32nd $13,478 33rd $12,920 34th $12,363 35th $11,899 36th $11,433 37th $10,970 38th $10,504 39th $10,039 40th $9,667 41st $9,296 42nd $9,296 43rd $8,551 44th $8,180 45th $7,901 46th $7,622 47th $7,343 48th $7,064 49th $6,785 50th $6,506 51st $6,322 52nd $6,135 53rd $5,949 54th $5,764 55th $5,577 56th $5,391 57th $5,206 58th $5,019 59th $4,835 60th $4,648 61st $4,556 62nd $4,461 63rd $4,369 64th $4,277 65th $4,182

Who Are The Star Names In The HSBC Women’s Championship?

Patty Tavanakit has claimed the title in each of her last two starts (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jin Young Ko defends her title. Last year, the South Korean overcame a weather delay and a high-class field to pick up her first LPGA Tour title in 12 months. Ko made her first start of the season at last week’s Honda LPGA Thailand and finished T20. She’ll be hoping for her third successive win at Sentosa here.

As ever on the LPGA Tour, there is a hugely impressive field, including the player at the top of the world rankings, Lilia Vu. The American won two Major titles last year, and the other winners of last year's showpiece events are also in the field - KPMG Women’s PGA Champion Ruoning Yin, US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz and Amundi Evian Championship victor Celine Boutier.

Thai star Patty Tavatanakit has been on a roll recently, with wins at both the Aramco Saudi Ladies International and the Honda LPGA Thailand, and she goes in search of the third successive title.

They are far from the only world-class players in the 66-strong field, though. Multiple Major winners Brooke Henderson and In Gee Chun also play, along with Lydia Ko, who is one win away from entering the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame.

Who Won The 2023 HSBC Women’s World Championship? In 2023, Jin Young Ko won her first LPGA Tour title for a year after overcoming the challenges of some of the world’s best players, including Nelly Korda and Danielle Kang.