10 Things You Didn’t Know About Gaby Lopez

Gaby Lopez is a two-time winner on the LPGA Tour, but most notably carried Mexico’s flag at the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony.

But what more is there to find out about the Mexican golfer? We take a look below.

1. Gaby Lopez, fully name Maria Gabriela Lopez Butron, was born 9 November 1993 in Mexico City, Mexico.

2. She started playing golf at age five, and credits her coach, Horacio Morales, for having the biggest influence on her career.

3. She has nine amateur titles to her name, including the 2014 Mexican Amateur and the Westbrook Invitational in 2013.

Lopez won at least one amateur title each year from 2010 until 2014.

4. Lopez attended the University of Arkansas, where she won three collegiate golf events and was individual runner-up at the 2015 NCAA Division I Championship.

5. The Mexican turned professional in 2015, and a T10 finish in the LPGA Tour Qualifying School Final that year earned her her LPGA membership for the 2016 season.

6. Since joining the LPGA Tour, Lopez has won two events: the 2018 Blue Bay LPGA, and the 2020 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

7. Following her 2020 victory in Florida’s Lake Buena Vista, Lopez reached her highest Women’s World Golf Ranking to date of 44.

8. Gaby has been largely unsuccessful in the Majors on the LPGA Tour, though her best finish came in 2020 at the Women’s PGA Championship.

9. Lopez represented Mexico in the Espirito Santo Trophy in both 2010 and 2014 at amateur level, and then made the step up to the 2016 Rio Olympics to compete for her country.

She finished T31 in Brazil.

10. Gaby Lopez carried Mexico’s flag at the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony, where she’ll also compete as one of the 60-player field.

She had previously said of the Olympics: “It’s a huge honour to be able to represent my country in women’s golf in Mexico, which isn’t a huge sport.

“To just inspire little girls and [for them to] see what a golfer and little girl can do to achieve their dreams, that’s going to be why I play golf and that’s what it means to me and my life and my career.”