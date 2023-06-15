Two 62s! Rickie Fowler And Xander Schauffele Make US Open History
The Americans made history on Thursday at Los Angeles Country Club, becoming the first ever players to shoot 62 in a US Open
Rickie Fowler has been in resurgent form over the past year and he carried it into this week's US Open with an historic round of 62 at Los Angeles Country Club.
The American became the first player in US Open history to shoot 62 and the first man to ever make ten birdies in a single round at a US Open, and then Xander Schauffele went and matched him less than half an hour later.
World No.45 Fowler, who is playing in his first US Open since 2020, and Schauffele, who has five top-sevens and a T14 in six US Open starts, matched Branden Grace to become the only men to shoot 62 in Major championship history.
Grace became the first 62-shooter at Royal Birkdale in the 2017 Open Championship.
Fowler began on the back nine and opened up with a birdie on the par 4 10th hole and was out in 32, three-under-par, thanks to five birdies and two dropped shots.
The five-time PGA Tour winner, who was T2nd at the 2014 US Open, caught fire on his back nine with five birdies and four pars. He birdied the 18th at LACC to reach three-under, his first of four in a row to reach six-under-par after 12 holes.
Rickie Fowler is SEVEN-under-par at the US Open pic.twitter.com/bsIVS3APZ1June 15, 2023
He finished it off with a birdie on the short par 4 6th and another at the par 5 8th hole.
Schauffele's 62 was bogey-free, with the Californian making three birdies on his front nine (the back nine) and five birdies on the way home.
Both men have put himself in prime position to challenge for the US Open trophy this weekend at LACC.
Fowler seeks his first worldwide win since the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open. He has come close at Majors many times in the past, notably in 2014 when he finished inside the top-five at all four Majors - the first man in history to achieve that feat.
Schauffele currently ranks sixth in the world and is looking for his first Major victory this week after ten Major top-10s since 2017.
Previous lowest round in US Open history
- 63 (9 under) Justin Thomas, third round, Erin Hills 2017
- 63 (8 under) Johnny Miller, fourth round, Oakmont 1973
- 63 (7 under) Jack Nicklaus, first round, Baltusrol G.C. (Lower Course) 1980
- 63 (7 under) Tom Weiskopf, first round, Baltusrol G.C. (Lower Course) 1980
- 63 (7 under) Vijay Singh, second round, Olympia Fields 2003
- 63 (7 under) Tommy Fleetwood, fourth round, Shinnecock Hills 2018
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
