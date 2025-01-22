Big Names Missing The 2025 Farmers Insurance Open
The PGA Tour's latest event is the Farmers Insurance Open, but there are a number of big names not in the field at Torrey Pines Golf Course
As the PGA Tour continues the latest round of its West Coast Swing, several big names will not be in the field for this week's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.
The two-time US Open-hosting South Course will welcome 156 players to northern San Diego, with each hoping to add their name to a title won a record seven times by Tiger Woods between 1999 and 2013 (although it was known as the Buick Invitational for the first six).
And their chances of victory have certainly not been harmed by the withdrawal of three of the world's top-five plus a couple of other top-10 golfers opting to sit this one out for various reasons.
Scottie Scheffler is still recovering from minor hand surgery - required after the World No.1 was cut by broken glass while making ravioli on Christmas Day - and may not even be fit in time for next week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am either.
Meanwhile, World No.2 Xander Schauffele is reportedly troubled by a soft tissue problem on the right side of his ribs and hasn't been seen since TGL week one on January 8.
Update to the Farmers Insurance Open field:Nicolai Hojgaard WDHayden Springer INCollin Morikawa WDWesley Bryan INTyler McCumber WDS.H. Kim IN https://t.co/esIvGCQNbbJanuary 19, 2025
The Californian - who is missing his hometown event - had played each of the past nine runnings but has been forced to sit this one out as he recovers. It is not known when the two-time Major winner might return.
Elsewhere, Rory McIlroy has not withdrawn from the event - instead, the four-time Major winner has simply not added the Torrey Pines competition to his reduced schedule for 2025.
The World No.3 had played the Farmers Insurance Open three times in recent years - 2019, 2020 and 2021 - finishing T5th, T3rd, and T16th. However, in an attempt to keep himself fresh for the Majors, McIlroy opted to look elsewhere for a tune-up in the first month of the year.
Otherwise, several players have pulled out of the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open without a reason given by the PGA Tour.
Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris, and Akshay Bhatia were the headline names to pull out of this week's tournament late on, with a total of 11 golfers withdrawing in the days leading up to Wednesday's first round.
Another big name to miss out on the Farmers Insurance Open field is 17-year-old Blades Brown, who failed in his attempt to Monday qualify.
The young American recently turned down going to college in order to head straight out on tour as a pro, and an encouraging display at the American Express last week had given him a good deal of confidence moving forward.
But, with no sponsor's exemption available this week, the teenager attempted to make it into the field off his own back. He reached a three-for-one playoff with Pono Yanagi and Chris Korte but lost out to the latter. Korte was joined by Charles Reiter, Ryan Hall, and Jim Knous.
Players To Withdraw From 2025 Farmers Insurance Open
- Scottie Scheffler
- Xander Schauffele
- Collin Morikawa
- Will Zalatoris
- Akshay Bhatia
- Harry Hall
- Bronson Burgoon
- Chesson Hadley
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Tyler McCumber
- Ryan Moore
- Gary Woodland
‘Back When Tiger Was Playing And Winning, It Was The Event To Come To’ - Has The Farmers Insurance Open Declined?
