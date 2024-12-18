High-School Junior Blades Brown Turning Pro After Opting To Skip College
The 17-year-old announced the decision on his Instagram and confirmed when his first pro start on the PGA Tour will be...
17-year-old Blades Brown has announced he is leaving high school 18 months early and skipping college to turn pro with immediate effect ahead of his second-ever PGA Tour start in January.
The top-ranked high-school junior in the class of 2026 shot to prominence as a 16-year-old at the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic, making the cut and finishing in a tie for 26th on his PGA Tour debut after receiving a sponsor exemption.
Since then, his highlights have included a third-place finish third at the RLX Ralph Lauren Junior Classic and a runner-up result at The Junior Players Championship - both amateur tournaments. In team play, the teenager from Nashville, Tennessee has also represented the USA at the Junior Presidents Cup.
At the start of December, Brown was the No. 1-ranked player in the American Junior Golf Association Rolex rankings and had reportedly been pursued by the nation's top colleges. In 2024, he won three AJGA titles and landed the Tennessee State Junior by 12 shots.
But, announcing his decision via Instagram on Tuesday, Brown confirmed he is moving on from junior and amateur golf in order to pursue his professional career, which will start at The American Express at La Quinta between January 16-19.
He said: "I am ready to begin the next chapter of my golf career and will be competing as a professional in 2025. This is not a decision that I take lightly, and I have spent the past months weighing all possible options before deciding on what I know is best for me.
"While I am proud of the accomplishments of my amateur career, I am focused on the future and getting off to a strong start in my professional career."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Before arriving on the PGA Tour scene, Brown won five amateur titles and became one of only three players to win a medal in both U.S. Amateur and U.S. Junior competitions - behind Bobby Clampett and Tiger Woods. He also broke Bobby Jones' record from 1920 as the youngest player to earn a US Amateur medal.
The former Brentwood Academy student has not had it all his own way in recent times, though, with Brown failing to make it through PGA Tour Q-School earlier this month.
Nevertheless, according to reports, the teenager has a number of sponsor exemptions lined up in 2025 to help launch his pro career. He will hope to follow in the footsteps of PGA Tour winner, Akshay Bhatia, who turned pro at 17 in 2019 before reaching the top US circuit as a 21-year-old.
Bhatia made it to the PGA Tour after finishing second at the 2023 Puerto Rico Open - earning him special temporary membership - before going on to win the 2023 Barracuda Championship, an opposite-field event.
The American enjoyed another breakthrough season in 2024 after beating Denny McCarthy in a playoff at the Valero Texas Open, consequently reaching the Tour Championship at East Lake.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Justin Thomas Shares 2024 Goals Results - 'A Lot Of Good, Plenty Of Room For Improvement'
The two-time Major winner took to social media to share how he had got on in terms of hitting his goals for 2024, with JT claiming there's 'tons of excitement for next season'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
I Re-Watched Happy Gilmore. Here’s A Tongue-In-Cheek Look At The 25 Golfing Inaccuracies That Made Me Chuckle
The news that Happy Gilmore 2 is in production prompted Nick Bonfield to go back and watch the original, which is full of golf-related comedy gold....
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
Justin Thomas Shares 2024 Goals Results - 'A Lot Of Good, Plenty Of Room For Improvement'
The two-time Major winner took to social media to share how he had got on in terms of hitting his goals for 2024, with JT claiming there's 'tons of excitement for next season'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rory McIlroy And Scottie Scheffler Spotted Wearing Prototype Nike Shoes At The Showdown
The World No.1 and No.3 have worn Nike footwear for years and, in Las Vegas on Tuesday, the pair were spotted donning some never-seen before models
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Coat, Hit-It-Further Juice, And Player's Dad Struck With Ball: The Showdown Moments You Might Have Missed
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy cruised to victory at the much-anticipated TV match against Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, and there were a handful of notable moments along the way at Shadow Creek
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
The Showdown Payout: What Did Scottie Scheffler And Rory McIlroy Win In Vegas?
Scheffler and McIlroy dominated proceedings at The Showdown and, in the process, secured a $5 million payday each in the form of the crypto-based coin 'CRO'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Jay Monahan Announces PGA Tour Search For CEO
Monahan made the announcement in an end-of-year message to fans, while the organization’s COO, Ron Price, is retiring
By Mike Hall Published
-
PGA Tour Drops Las Vegas Event From Schedule After 42-Year Run
The Shriners Children's Open has been removed from the PGA Tour's 2025 FedEx Cup Fall - with seven events to conclude the year instead of eight
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
7 Big Names To Have Dropped Out Of The PNC Championship
A 20-pair field will be present for the PNC Championship, but a number of previous players won't be featuring at the 2024 edition of the tournament
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Spotted With Never-Seen-Before Driver At The Showdown
Working on his game ahead of The Showdown, the US Open champ was seen using a brand new driver that isn't currently available to the public
By Matt Cradock Published