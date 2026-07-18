Players Weigh In On Bryson DeChambeau's Controversial Open Penalty

The fallout from the late controversy after the second round of The Open, where Bryson DeChambeau was given a two-shot penalty, continued into Saturday at Royal Birkdale.

The LIV Golfer was handed the penalty after he was deemed to have inadvertently improved the area of his swing from the long rough at the fifth.

That came after DeChambeau had been asked to return to the scene of the infringement with a rules official to determine what had happened.

Even before confirmation of the ruling, DeChambeau’s frustrated body language suggested the debate wasn’t going in his favor, and later, there was even speculation that he might not tee it up on Saturday because of the penalty.

DeChambeau returned to the fifth hole to assess the incident (Image credit: Getty Images)

That didn’t transpire, but DeChambeau’s disappointment with the decision, combined with his sky-high profile and the fact he went from solo second to a tie for third, meant it was still a big talking point during Moving Day, not least among his rivals.

One player who weighed in on the issue was Rory McIlroy, who said of DeChambeau: “Yeah, look, I won't pretend to be up here and defend Bryson. I'm not particularly fond of him. I think a lot of it's performative. I think a lot of it's for attention.

"To hold the tournament hostage like that, and to have all of us, players, volunteers, everyone waiting on him to depart, I didn't feel like it was a great look."

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Rory McIlroy described DeChambeau's behavior as "performative" (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, he was far from the only one with opinions on the matter.

Because there was uncertainty over whether DeChambeau would even play on Saturday, it delayed the publication of the third round tee times, something that didn’t go down well with Marco Penge.

He said: “Yeah, it was a bit of a joke really.

“I'm staying at home this week, which is an hour away, and not getting a tee time until 11:00 p.m. is not great, really, when the tournament probably finished at - we could have at least got a heads up for what time the first tee time was going to be.

“Obviously there was a lot of commotion, so that delayed things.”

Other players were more concerned with whether the correct decision had been reached.