The Open 2026 Leaderboard And Live Updates: Ryan Fox On The Charge At Royal Birkdale

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FOX WITH A GOOD LOOK AT BIRDIE ON 17 Fox hits a gorgeous pitch from short-right of the 17th and will have a fantastic look to reach eight-under-par for the round. Hole that, par the last and we have our third 62 of the week. Not sure The R&A will enjoy seeing that...

RORY MCILROY CHIP-IN EAGLE! A huge roar as Rory McIlroy chips in for eagle at the 9th! That is exactly what he needed. He is now two-under for the championship and in position to make a charge.

JORDAN SMITH EAGLE 2! The Englishman has just made a two at the par 4 5th hole to jump up to four-under-par for the tournament, which is currently T10th. Sungjae Im and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen are also two-under for the day to move into that tie for tenth. Lots of players have made fast starts today.

FOX TO -7! He rolls in his short birdie putt perfectly in the center of the cup on 16 and the Kiwi is seven-under for the day and championship. He has a par 5 next... Could we see another 62? One off the lead. Ryan Fox continues his surge up the leaderboard. This latest birdie on 16 moves him to -7. pic.twitter.com/Bjx9a8MmaIJuly 18, 2026

RYAN FOX'S MAJOR RECORD From 28 Major starts, Fox has never had a top-10 but he has plenty of experience and solid results. His best finish came at the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush, where he was T16th, while he also made ten consecutive Major cuts from 2023-2025. He's a BMW PGA Championship winner and a very experienced player now, so perhaps this could be his week to put in a real challenge?

LIV GOLFERS HAVING A GOOD WEEK There's a big LIV presence on the leaderboard here with Herbert 1st, DeChambeau T6th and Rahm and Detry in T9th.

BALLESTER SHOOTS 66 The LIV Golf star finished eagle-birdie yesterday to make the cut and he has gone out and shot four-under today to sit at -3 for the tournament. From heading home early to now sitting inside the top-20. Very nice!

RYAN FOX ON THE CHARGE The big-hitting New Zealander is six-under-par thru 15 today and has moved to within just two of the lead.