Wyndham Clark Shoots Stunning Final-Round 60 To Win CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Wyndham Clark held off the challenges of Si Woo Kim and defending champion Scottie Scheffler to win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson by three shots at TPC Craig Ranch.
The 2023 US Open champion put a recent slump in form firmly behind him with a brilliant 11-under 60 in the final round to claim his fourth PGA Tour title and first since the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Clark began the day tied for second with defending champion Scottie Scheffler on 19 under, two back of Si Woo Kim.
However, it was soon clear he meant business, going four under on the front nine to reduce the gap to one on Kim, who also made four birdies before the turn, as well as a bogey at the eighth.
Scheffler also remained in contention, staying two back of playing partner Kim as they headed towards the 10th tee following three birdies in his first nine holes.
Clark made his fifth birdie of the day at the 11th, before Kim and Scheffler followed suit as a tight finish came into view.
However, helped by a red-hot putter, Clark had other ideas, making a brilliant eagle at the 12th to take the solo lead before Kim birdied the same hole to join him at the top on 26 under, with Scheffler three back.
At 14, Clark had another eagle look, albeit from 78 feet, but after it got within three feet, he settled for a birdie to move clear of Kim again.
That briefly became a two-shot advantage when Clark rolled in a brilliant 45-foot birdie putt at the 15th, before Kim pegged him back with a birdie at the same hole.
Yet another Clark birdie came at the 17th to restore his two-shot cushion, and when his incredible approach at the par-4 18th left him a tap-in birdie, the smile on his face said he knew the title was a mere formality.
He completed his birdie putt to move to 30 under and confirm his victory. Soon after, Kim and Scheffler made pars at 18 to finish three and five back, respectively.
CJ Cup Byron Nelson Leaderboard
- 1st -30 Wyndham Clark
- 2nd -27 Si Woo Kim
- 3rd -25 Scottie Scheffler
- 4th -23 Jackson Suber
- 5th -22 Keith Mitchell
- T6 -20 Tony Finau
- T6 -20 Zach Bauchou
- T6 -20 Tom Hoge
- T9 -19 Johnny Keefer
- T9 -19 Jesper Svensson
- T9 -19 Mex Greyserman
- T9 -19 Sungjae Im
- T9 -19 Stephan Jaeger
Updates from...
WYNDHAM CLARK WINS CJ CUP BYRON NELSON
Wyndham Clark completes his 11-under 60 with a tap-in for birdie at 18. That leaves him on -30 with the final group of Scottie Scheffler and Si Woo Kim unable to catch him. It's his fourth PGA Tour title overall and first since 2024.
CLARK PUTTING ON A SHOW
What a shot by Wyndham Clark. His second almost finds the cup to give him a 59. It leaves him a tap-in birdie for a 60 though - and the title.
That'll move him to -30, just one behind Scheffler's winning score a year ago.
CLARK NEARLY THERE
On the 18th tee, Wyndham Clark has a lead of two and just needs to continue doing what he's been doing (ie: playing great golf). He finds the fairway from his tee shot.
Immediately after, Scheffler moves to -25 with a birdie at 17.
FINAL GROUP REACH 17TH
The last group, namely Si Woo Kim and Scottie Scheffler, is at 17. Kim's tee shot at the par-3 comes up short of the green in a bunker. Scheffler fares better to line up a realistic birdie chance.
CLARK GETS CLOSER
Wyndham Clark takes a big step closer to his fourth PGA Tour title with a birdie at the 17th to move two clear of Si Woo Kim.
CLOSE FOR KIM
A long birdie putt for Si Woo Kim is right on line, but comes up short, and that leave three feet for par.
PAR FOR WYNDHAM CLARK AT 16
Clark makes par at the 16th, but it was very close to yet another birdie. That attempt missed by a whisker to leave him with a lead of one with two to play.
NOT QUITE FOR SCHEFFLER
Another par for Scheffler at the 15th keeps him four back of leader Clark. He'll keep plugging away, and you wouldn't write off his chances yet, but a season that's been defined by nearly moments could be about to continue.
BIG MOMENT FOR BLADES
Further down the leaderboard, there's a big moment for Blades Brown, who pars the 18th to finish with a 67. That leaves him T13 and right now, it would be enough to give him a special temporary membership of the PGA Tour. T21 or better will seasl the deal.
CLARK BRILLIANCE!
Absolutely sensational from Wyndham Clark! He faces a 45-foot putt for birdie at the par-3 15th, and it never looks like missing to extend his lead to two as he goes nine-under for the day!
Soon after, Kim birdies the same hole to move one back of Clark.
The putter is on fire 🔥 Wyndham Clark leads by one with three to play after a 45-foot birdie @CJByronNelson. 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/gvieOiiIsfMay 24, 2026
CLARK TAKES SOLO LEAD
Wyndham Clark may have a reputation for occasional bouts of hot-headedness, but he seems to be enjoying himself today.
And why wouldn't he given how well he's playing? He has a monster eagle attempt at the 14th, from all of 78 feet, and it only narrowly misses. It doesn't remove the smile from his face though, and he makes the birdie putt to lead by one.
WELL PLAYED, SI WOO
Si Woo Kim is in a greenside bunker at the 13th, but he recovers beautifully to leave what should be a straightforward putt for par.
Soon after, Scheffler makes his par to remain at -23.
LEADERS ON A ROLL
Another issue for Scheffler is just how well Kim and Clark are playing today. Kim is currently six under for his round, with Clark seven under.
Scheffler is playing well too, at four-under for his round so far, but it looks like he'll need more over the closing holes.
SCHEFFLER CHANCES SLIPPING?
Is Scottie Scheffler's quest for his second PGA Tour title of the year slipping away? It could be. Si Woo Kim birdies the 12th to draw level with Wyndham Clark, who took the lead after a birdie and eagle at the 11th and 12th.
Clark then two-putts for par at the 13th to stay on -26, with Kim. The two are now three clear of Scheffler.
Here's Clark's eagle at the 12th.
7-under on the day 💪 Wyndham Clark eagles the 12th for the outright lead @CJByronNelson. 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/XBxPs81UL7May 24, 2026
EXCITING FINISH IN STORE
Three of the tournament favorites find themselves within two shots of each other, with Si Woo Kim leading Wyndham Clark by one and Scottie Scheffler by two.
Kim hasn't won since 2023, some three-and-a-half years ago, but he's in a great position to wrap up a victory.
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