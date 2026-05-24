Wyndham Clark Shoots Stunning Final-Round 60 To Win CJ Cup Byron Nelson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark held off the challenges of Si Woo Kim and defending champion Scottie Scheffler to win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson by three shots at TPC Craig Ranch.

The 2023 US Open champion put a recent slump in form firmly behind him with a brilliant 11-under 60 in the final round to claim his fourth PGA Tour title and first since the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Clark began the day tied for second with defending champion Scottie Scheffler on 19 under, two back of Si Woo Kim.

However, it was soon clear he meant business, going four under on the front nine to reduce the gap to one on Kim, who also made four birdies before the turn, as well as a bogey at the eighth.

Si Woo Kim and Scottie Scheffler were Clark's closest challengers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scheffler also remained in contention, staying two back of playing partner Kim as they headed towards the 10th tee following three birdies in his first nine holes.

Clark made his fifth birdie of the day at the 11th, before Kim and Scheffler followed suit as a tight finish came into view.

However, helped by a red-hot putter, Clark had other ideas, making a brilliant eagle at the 12th to take the solo lead before Kim birdied the same hole to join him at the top on 26 under, with Scheffler three back.

At 14, Clark had another eagle look, albeit from 78 feet, but after it got within three feet, he settled for a birdie to move clear of Kim again.

That briefly became a two-shot advantage when Clark rolled in a brilliant 45-foot birdie putt at the 15th, before Kim pegged him back with a birdie at the same hole.

Yet another Clark birdie came at the 17th to restore his two-shot cushion, and when his incredible approach at the par-4 18th left him a tap-in birdie, the smile on his face said he knew the title was a mere formality.

Wyndham Clark shot an 11-under 60 to see off Si Woo Kim (Image credit: Getty Images)

He completed his birdie putt to move to 30 under and confirm his victory. Soon after, Kim and Scheffler made pars at 18 to finish three and five back, respectively.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson Leaderboard

1st -30 Wyndham Clark

-30 Wyndham Clark 2nd -27 Si Woo Kim

-27 Si Woo Kim 3rd -25 Scottie Scheffler

-25 Scottie Scheffler 4th -23 Jackson Suber

-23 Jackson Suber 5th -22 Keith Mitchell

-22 Keith Mitchell T6 -20 Tony Finau

-20 Tony Finau T6 -20 Zach Bauchou

-20 Zach Bauchou T6 -20 Tom Hoge

-20 Tom Hoge T9 -19 Johnny Keefer

-19 Johnny Keefer T9 -19 Jesper Svensson

-19 Jesper Svensson T9 -19 Mex Greyserman

-19 Mex Greyserman T9 -19 Sungjae Im

-19 Sungjae Im T9 -19 Stephan Jaeger

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