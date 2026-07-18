Playing In The Open Was 'So Far Off' Sam Burns' Radar. Now He's Leading It...

Sam Burns wasn't expecting to play in the 154th Open, yet with 18 holes to go the man from Shreveport, Louisiana holds a two-stroke lead.

The 29-year-old has been a pro for nine years and has held the 54-hole lead in one Major before, when he shot a closing 78 at Oakmont last year - including an unlucky ruling - to finish in T7th.

Burns has become a Major player over the past few years, having most recently finished 2nd to Wyndham Clark at Shinnecock Hills last month. Burns narrowly missed a putt on the 72nd green that would have put him in a playoff.

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His wife, Caroline, was due to be having the couple's second baby on Tuesday of this week but Belle, whose name is inspired by Caroline's maiden name of Campbell, had other ideas. Still, Burns didn't expect to play at Royal Birkdale but his wife encouraged him to make the trip.

"This golf tournament was honestly so far off of my radar and expectations of playing," Burns said.

"I mean, Caroline's due date was Tuesday this week. She was like four days late with our son. I just didn't think there was any possible way, and little Belle had different plans for us.

"Even after she was born, after a couple of days, I wasn't thinking much about it. Caroline was kind of like, so what are you thinking for next week? I was like, 'I don't know. Should we talk about it?' She was like, 'yeah.' Ultimately she's the one that really encouraged me to come over and play. She basically said 'I've got this at home. Go over there and give it your best', and here we are."

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Burns is a five-time PGA Tour winner with an impressive resume featuring a World Golf Championship, which happens to be his last win over three years ago at the WGC-Match Play in Austin.

Burns' last win came at the 2023 WGC-Match Play, where he beat Cameron Young 6&5 in the final (Image credit: Getty Images)

From his first 16 Majors he had a best finish of T20th, but something changed.

He is close friends with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who has won five Majors over the past five years - and the Texan's play has clearly had a positive impact on Burns.

"I felt like I played a bit too aggressive at times, and I think at some of these golf courses where you're penalized a little bit more than a typical Tour golf course we play, I think I hadn't quite learned that the hard way yet," Burns said.

"It took a bit longer for me. It helped that I got to play a lot of golf with the best player on the planet and kind of watch what he does.

"I mean, he's far and beyond the best person that does that. He just, he makes so few mistakes, and he doesn't take on unnecessary risks very often, if ever, and seems to always hit the correct shot in the moment.

"It wasn't like I asked him about it or we talked a lot about it. It was just me observing.

"I think that had a pretty large impact on me the last couple years in the Majors and just kind of watching how he prepares and the way he goes about it."

Burns is now comfortably the favorite to lift the Claret Jug on Sunday evening, and he has a very professional, and experienced, plan of how to go about his business.

"I haven't looked at the leaderboard. I think ultimately it comes down to I can't control anything anyone else does," he said on his strategy for Sunday.

"Someone's going to go out and play a great round of golf tomorrow, maybe a few people. It's pretty much a given. That happens every single week. So I'm going to have to do the same.

"I'm going to have to go out and execute. Ultimately whatever happens, I know that I can accept the outcome, and life's going to move on. I'll get to go home and see my family. I hope I'm taking some hardware with me, but if I'm not, that's fine too."

Burns played with Bryson DeChambeau in the penultimate group on Saturday at Royal Birkdale, a day after the LIV Golfer's controversial rules penalty.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Many players have had their say on the DeChambeau situation, with Rory McIlroy calling it performative, but Burns backed his fellow American.

"I thought the fans were very supportive of Bryson today. We didn't discuss it any [way]," he said.

"In my personal opinion, I honestly feel bad for Bryson in the situation that he was in. From my perspective, I didn't feel like maybe there was enough evidence for him to deserve a penalty there. I feel bad for him.

"I think he played an incredible round of golf late yesterday, and it's unfortunate to have something kind of like that where they come in after your round and tell you you're being docked two shots.

"But props to him. He came out and played a really nice round of golf today, and that takes a lot of grit to be able to come out and do that. So I was impressed."