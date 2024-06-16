'Best Bet Of My Life' - Punter Wins Incredible $61k Parlay At US Open

Twitter user, @joshuadasilva, landed one of the best bets you will likely see this weekend at the US Open, as he secured a profit of over $60,000

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

We all know stories of a buddy who has won big on a sporting event. Whether it's the Kentucky Derby, or perhaps a punt on the Super Bowl, there are instances where someone has picked up a small fortune via a silly bet.

Although the favorites were firing at the US Open, we are unlikely to see a better bet than this one from X/Twitter user, @joshuadasilva, who netted himself almost $61,000 from a $5 stake during the third round at Pinehurst No.2.

Firstly, we have to hand it to Josh, whose overall odds for the 15-team parlay stood at a mammoth +1218710, with $5 winning exactly $60,940.51. 

Explaining the bet, it is essentially a head-to-head amongst the various pairings that went out on Saturday, with Josh betting on which player would  have the better score during the third round.

Amongst those who needed to win included Cameron Smith, Jordan Spieth, Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee, Brian Harman, Sam Bennett, Nicolai Hojgaard, Taylor Pendrith, Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Matthieu Pavon, Xander Schauffele and Corey Conners.

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States looks on while playing the 18th hole during the third round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 15, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

DeChambeau was the final player to secure the $61,000 win for Josh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having looked at all 30 scores, there were three instances where just a single stroke difference was in play, with Lee edging Grillo out 72 to 73, whilst Bennett beat Echavarria despite shooting a 77, and Garcia topped Henley after a one-over-par 71.

Obviously, with the betting market golf offers, it isn't the first bet we have seen land. Back in 2022, one punter bet on Justin Thomas to win the PGA Championship despite him being five shots back going into the back nine. Offering odds of 250/1, the gambler staked $200 and, after a few hours, Thomas won in a playoff for a $50,000 payday for the punter.

To go one better, back at the 2023 Players Championship, one individual staked $300,000 on Scottie Scheffler winning the tournament at TPC Sawgrass and, after a five shot victory, the punter secured a $3 million paycheck!

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

