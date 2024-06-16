'Best Bet Of My Life' - Punter Wins Incredible $61k Parlay At US Open

We all know stories of a buddy who has won big on a sporting event. Whether it's the Kentucky Derby, or perhaps a punt on the Super Bowl, there are instances where someone has picked up a small fortune via a silly bet.

Although the favorites were firing at the US Open, we are unlikely to see a better bet than this one from X/Twitter user, @joshuadasilva, who netted himself almost $61,000 from a $5 stake during the third round at Pinehurst No.2.

I'm still in shock at this! Best bet of my life! pic.twitter.com/Rubo7kMXynJune 16, 2024

Firstly, we have to hand it to Josh, whose overall odds for the 15-team parlay stood at a mammoth +1218710, with $5 winning exactly $60,940.51.

Explaining the bet, it is essentially a head-to-head amongst the various pairings that went out on Saturday, with Josh betting on which player would have the better score during the third round.

Amongst those who needed to win included Cameron Smith, Jordan Spieth, Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee, Brian Harman, Sam Bennett, Nicolai Hojgaard, Taylor Pendrith, Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Matthieu Pavon, Xander Schauffele and Corey Conners.

DeChambeau was the final player to secure the $61,000 win for Josh (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having looked at all 30 scores, there were three instances where just a single stroke difference was in play, with Lee edging Grillo out 72 to 73, whilst Bennett beat Echavarria despite shooting a 77, and Garcia topped Henley after a one-over-par 71.

Obviously, with the betting market golf offers, it isn't the first bet we have seen land. Back in 2022, one punter bet on Justin Thomas to win the PGA Championship despite him being five shots back going into the back nine. Offering odds of 250/1, the gambler staked $200 and, after a few hours, Thomas won in a playoff for a $50,000 payday for the punter.

To go one better, back at the 2023 Players Championship, one individual staked $300,000 on Scottie Scheffler winning the tournament at TPC Sawgrass and, after a five shot victory, the punter secured a $3 million paycheck!