'Best Bet Of My Life' - Punter Wins Incredible $61k Parlay At US Open
Twitter user, @joshuadasilva, landed one of the best bets you will likely see this weekend at the US Open, as he secured a profit of over $60,000
We all know stories of a buddy who has won big on a sporting event. Whether it's the Kentucky Derby, or perhaps a punt on the Super Bowl, there are instances where someone has picked up a small fortune via a silly bet.
Although the favorites were firing at the US Open, we are unlikely to see a better bet than this one from X/Twitter user, @joshuadasilva, who netted himself almost $61,000 from a $5 stake during the third round at Pinehurst No.2.
I'm still in shock at this! Best bet of my life! pic.twitter.com/Rubo7kMXynJune 16, 2024
Firstly, we have to hand it to Josh, whose overall odds for the 15-team parlay stood at a mammoth +1218710, with $5 winning exactly $60,940.51.
Explaining the bet, it is essentially a head-to-head amongst the various pairings that went out on Saturday, with Josh betting on which player would have the better score during the third round.
Amongst those who needed to win included Cameron Smith, Jordan Spieth, Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee, Brian Harman, Sam Bennett, Nicolai Hojgaard, Taylor Pendrith, Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Matthieu Pavon, Xander Schauffele and Corey Conners.
Having looked at all 30 scores, there were three instances where just a single stroke difference was in play, with Lee edging Grillo out 72 to 73, whilst Bennett beat Echavarria despite shooting a 77, and Garcia topped Henley after a one-over-par 71.
Obviously, with the betting market golf offers, it isn't the first bet we have seen land. Back in 2022, one punter bet on Justin Thomas to win the PGA Championship despite him being five shots back going into the back nine. Offering odds of 250/1, the gambler staked $200 and, after a few hours, Thomas won in a playoff for a $50,000 payday for the punter.
To go one better, back at the 2023 Players Championship, one individual staked $300,000 on Scottie Scheffler winning the tournament at TPC Sawgrass and, after a five shot victory, the punter secured a $3 million paycheck!
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
When Is Pinehurst Next Hosting The US Open?
Thanks to a new partnership with the USGA, Pinehurst Resort will host the US Open four more times in the next quarter of a century
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Martin Kaymer’s US Open Future Uncertain As LIV Golfer’s 10-Year Exemption Ends
If the 39-year-old German wants to return and try to win his second US Open in the future, he will have to do it the old-fashioned way through qualifying
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
-
-
USGA Honoring Payne Stewart With Special 18th Hole Flag At US Open
The three-time Major winner, who sadly passed away four months after his second US Open win, is set to be honored with a memorial flag on Sunday
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Hat Gate - What Has Happened Since Rory McIlroy's Incident With Cantlay’s Caddie Joe LaCava
McIlroy and Cantlay have somewhat of a tense relationship since the 2023 Ryder Cup and, below, we have gone through a timeline of events that followed the infamous 'Hat Gate'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Staunch OWGR Critic Bryson DeChambeau Can Return To Top 10 With US Open Win
After all of his criticisms towards the world ranking system, the LIV Golf player can still move back inside the top 10 with victory at the US Open
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
US Open Leaderboard And Live Updates: Bryson DeChambeau's Lead Cut To Two Shots
We have a superb final round ahead at Pinehurst No.2, where this year's US Open champion will be crowned
By Conor Keenan Last updated
-
'Don't Boo Me, I'm Sorry!' - Bryson DeChambeau In Hilarious Exchange After Disappointing Fans At US Open
Fans were calling for Bryson to "whip" out his driver on the short par 4 13th but he apologized after opting to play safe
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Rory McIlroy And Patrick Cantlay Paired Together For First Time Since Ryder Cup 'Hat Gate' In US Open Final Round
McIlroy and Cantlay will try to win the year's third men's Major - all while ignoring their ice-cold relationship with each other...
By Jonny Leighfield Published